Lindsay Barney Opens Up 2020 Winning Account In First Start; Conquers WSS At Grays Harbor

By Ben Deatherage

Eagle Creek, Oregon- After nearly nine months off of racing Lindsay Barney and the JAB Motorsports team headed to Grays Harbor Raceway on Saturday, June 20th. The team took on the Wingless Sprint Series at the Elma, Washington 3/8-mile clay oval. It marked the first non-wing Sprint Car race in the Pacific Northwest of 2020.

In heat race action the Eagle Creek native, of Barney, finished first and ended up starting eighth in the feature lineup. Despite Lindsay having to come from so deep in the field, she did not fear the handicap.

Through patience and persistence, the #57 entry managed to get to the front with just a few laps left. Lindsay Barney went on to lead the rest of the distance to capture the victory. It boosts her up to second on the all-time win list with the Wingless Sprint Series group.

“It was so nice to get back in the car after so much time off,” said Lindsay, “I had to work pretty hard to catch up and get around the leader but I managed to snag the lead with three laps to go.”

Lindsay Barney will be back in action on Saturday, July 11th as the WSS return to Grays Harbor Raceway. For the latest news and information regarding Lindsay be sure and “Like” their Facebook page JAB Motorsports.

2020 Sponsors

JAB Motorsports

Herz Precision Parts

Lynch Pro-Formance Products

Eagle Creek Saloon

Bitterroot Barber Shop

Weston KIA

Clackamas Auto Parts