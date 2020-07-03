Sweet Scores $20,000 Victory at Cedar Lake

By T.J. Buffenbarger

NEW RICHMOND, WI (July 3, 2020) — Brad Sweet picked up a $20,000 payday for winning the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event on Friday at Cedar Lake Speedway. After starting seventh Sweet was able to run down Carson Macedo in traffic on lap 24 and drove away for the victory. The win was Sweet’s 10th win of the 2020 calendar year for the native of Grass Valley, California.

Sweet was biding his time but had to pick up the pace to get up to the leaders.

“I could see the leaders. I was thinking we would get a caution and never did so I had to get up on the wheel and make it happen,” said Sweet. “I got to the lead and tried to run the hardest possible pace I could. I saw Kerry (Madsen) got to second and I know his rips around this place. It was a great race and I’m so happy to be in front of a full crowd tonight.”

Afterwards Sweet was quick to credit the hard work of his crew at Kasey Kahne Racing on a hot and humid night in Wisconsin.

“My crew gives me a great race car night in and night out, it doesn’t matter what racetrack we are at now,” said sweet. “They are working hard, and it is paying off.”

Fellow California driver Carson Macedo took the lead on the opening lap while Logan Schuchart slipped by outside front row starter Ian Madsen for the second spot on the opening lap. Schuchart was able to get under Macedo for the lead briefly on lap seven, but Macedo was able to hold off Schuchart’s challenge to maintain the lead. Schuchart challenged Macedo for the lead again on lap 14, but Macedo was able to take the top spot back from Schuchart one lap later.

Sweet made his presence felt after moving into the third spot by pressuring Logan Schuchart on lap 19 for second. Two laps later Sweet drove by Schuchart on the bottom of the track in turns three and four and set out after Sweet for the lead.

On lap 24 Sweet was able to throw a slide job on Macedo for the lead in turn two and took the lead. Macedo tried to take the lead back on lap 25 but could not counter as Sweet maintained the top position. Macedo continued to pressure Sweet until slipping off turn two on lap 27, giving Sweet enough distance to drive away for the victory.

Kerry Mddsen was able to slip by Macedo for the second spot. Macedo held on for the final podium spot with David Gravel and Schuchart rounding out the top five.