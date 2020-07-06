July 10 Offers 410 Sprints & URC, All Stars Invade July 17

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will host the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints and the URC Sprints coming up this Friday, July 10 on VP Racing Fuels Night.

Gates for the sprint car double will open at 5:30 pm. with action getting underway at 7:30.

The 410 sprints will compete in a $4,080 to win, 25-lap main event while the URC 360 sprints race in a 20-lap feature.

This Friday’s show for URC 360 sprints will be the only appearance of the season by the circuit at the track.

In URC action at the track last season, Jason Shultz of Carlisle and Steve Buckwalter of Royersford proved victorious.

Friday’s 410 sprint car program will be the first in which the track’s handicapping system is used to set the starting grid for qualifying heat races.

Adult general admission for the show is $17 with ages 13-20 admitted for just $10. Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Coming up Friday, July 17 at Williams Grove Speedway, the All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprints have been added to the program in order to compete in the Tommy Hinnershitz Classic.

The All Stars will battle the Pennsylvania Posse in a 30-lap main, paying $5,000 to win in honor of the late all-time great Hinnershitz of Oley, Pennsylvania.

Hinnershitz won the very first race contested at Williams Grove Speedway in 1939.

The 410 sprint event will be another Hoosier Diamond Series race and will serve as a tune-up for the upcoming World of Outlaws Summer Nationals at the track slated for July 24 and 25.

The HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints are also on the July 17 racing card.

Another addition to the 2020 season schedule has also been announced, for Friday, August 14.

The 410 sprints have been added to the mid-August racing program that will feature three sprint car divisions also including the 358 sprints and the first-ever oval event for the USAC East wingless 360 sprint cars.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Twitter and Facebook.