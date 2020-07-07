MOWA Sprints To Open Season July 17/18 With Lincoln/Macon Doubleheader

By Adam Mackey

(Jacksonville, IL) The Built Ford Tough MOWA 410 Winged Sprint Cars should be about ½-way through their 2020 campaign right now. However, COVID-19 took over and caused a major delay that is about to end with the 2020 season opening weekend, Friday and Saturday, July 17/18 at two Central Illinois racetracks.

Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL, will be the site of the season opener on Friday, July 17. The date was actually on the original schedule but will now serve as opening night for the popular series. DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Nutech Seed DII Midgets, and Hornets will also race.

Event #2 of the doubleheader weekend will be held at another Track Enterprises facility, Macon Speedway on Saturday, July 18. The track, located only 50 minutes to the southwest of Lincoln, will make for a great doubleheader for the series. This will replace the MOWA event that was scheduled for Tri-State Speedway on the same date. The Macon Speedway event will also feature a number of its regularly scheduled classes.

During the 2019 season, Rico Abreu claimed the win at Lincoln Speedway, while Terry Babb took the win at Macon Speedway. Over 20 sprints were on hand for both events last year.

Pits will open both days at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will be at 6:00, and racing will be at 7:00. Grandstand admission for each day will be $18, while kids 11 and under will be free. Tickets and pit passes will be available at the gates on raceday.

Hampton Inn and Comfort Inn in Lincoln, IL are the host hotels for the weekend, with discounted rates for teams and fans. Just mention Lincoln Speedway when reserving your rooms. Hampton Inn can be contacted by calling 217-732-6729, while Comfort Inn’s number is 217-735-5800.

This upcoming July 10/11 weekend, both tracks will be in action with Lincoln Speedway hosting DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Nutech Seed DII Midgets, Street Stocks, and Hornets on Friday, while Macon will have DIRTcar Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, DIRTcar Pro Mods, Topless Sportsman, Archers Alley Street Stocks, Hornets, and Micros By Bailey Chassis on Saturday. Two-day bonuses are on the line for Street Stocks that compete at both tracks.

For more information, visit www.midwestopenwheelassociation.com , www.lincolnspeedwayil.com , or www.maconracing.com .