Added Money for Non Qualifiers and $1,000 Bounty Set for URSS Belleville Nationals

By Rick Salem

BELLEVILLE, Kansas (July 7, 2020) – The POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing is in full preparation for the Belleville Nationals at the historic Belleville High Banks. The event is slated to take place on Friday, July 31st and Saturday, August 1st at the famed ½-mile dirt track.

A purse of more than $65,000 has been set, and drivers have a little extra incentive with an added money to many non qualifiers and a bounty to beat the two-time and defending champion, Jake Bubak.

On Friday, July 31st, the feature winner will take home a $2,500 pay day. Should the feature winner be other than the defending champion, an added $1,000 will be granted. Second place will pay $1,500, third-place $1,200, fourth-place $1,100, and fifth-place $1,000. The feature will pay $350 to start on Friday night. B-Feature non-transfers from 5th to 10th place will receive between $125 and $250 dependent upon finish, and all other non-qualifiers will receive $100 for their efforts.

Saturday, August 1st will begin a complete new show, however if a driver does not participate in Friday’s show they will not start any further forward than 11th place in the feature event. The feature winner of Saturday’s show will seize a $7,000 pay day, with yet another $1,000 in bounty money added should the feature winner be other than Jake Bubak. Second place will take home $3,500, third-place $3,000, fourth-place $2,500, and fifth-place $2,000. The feature event will pay $1,000 to start on Saturday night. B-Feature non-transfers from 5th to 10th place will receive between $300 and $425 dependent upon finish, with all other non-qualifiers receiving $250 for their efforts.

More than 30 drivers have pre-registered for the event to date from states across the Midwest, including Kansas, Nebraska, Texas, Colorado, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Minnesota.

For more information on rules, results, schedules, and more please visit the URSS official website www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com. To stay up-to-date, visit their Facebook page: United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS). Additional information about the Belleville Nationals can also be found on the Belleville High Banks official website, www.bellevillehighbanks.org.