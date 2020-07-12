Greg Olsen Wins Wingless Feature at Wilmot

Mike Babicz

(Wilmot, Wis., Saturday, July 11, 2020)– Greg Olsen of Round Lake Heights, IL became the fifth different Wisconsin Wingless Sprints feature winner this season at Wilmot. Tim Cox of Park City, IL was second. Trevor’s Chris Dodd third.

Wilmot Raceway’s 1/3 mile clay oval will host a twinbill of action beginning on Saturday, July 18 with Wisconsin Wingless Sprints, modifieds, street stocks and Bandit 4-cylinder stock cars. July 18 grandstand admission is a special family night of $15.00 for everyone ages 12 and over, while ages 11 and under will be admitted free.

To complete the doubleheader weekend on Sunday, July 19 will be the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association Winged Sprint Cars plus second nights for the Wingless Sprints and the Bandits.

Grandstands open each night at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 6 p.m. and racing to follow.

For updates check the Raceway website wilmotraceway.com, the official Raceway Facebook page or the trackside raceline 262-862-2090.

Media Results for 7/11/2020 at Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI
Wisconsin WingLESS Sprints Presented by the IRA

24 EntriesA Feature 1 20 Laps | 00:12:18.2411. 9-Greg Olsen[2]; 2. 40-Tim Cox[4]; 3. 01-Chris Dodd[10]; 4. 1HD-Zach Hansen[5]; 5. 6B-Vince Bartolotta[7]; 6. 91-JimmySivia[3]; 7. 19K-Derek Crane[16]; 8. 50-Rusty Egan[9]; 9. 7X-Ryan Marshall[8]; 10. 38-Allen Hafford[6]; 11. 20-NatalieKlemko[12]; 12. 54-Scott Grissom[11]; 13. 23Z-Zach Raidart[24]; 14. 22S-Brian Strane[14]; 15. 70-Chris Klemko[19]; 16.29OG-Tom Eller[13]; 17. 99-Tommy Colburn[18]; 18. 69-TJ Smith[23]; 19. 94-Jim Wehrman[20]; 20. 22-Greg Alt[21]; 21.41-Dennis Spitz[17]; 22. 39-William Huck[22]; 23. 4-Jordan Paulsen[1]; 24. 1N8-Nathan Crane[15]

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:03:55.0551. 6B-Vince Bartolotta[1]; 2. 4-Jordan Paulsen[3]; 3. 54-Scott Grissom[6]; 4. 40-Tim Cox[4]; 5. 1HD-Zach Hansen[5]; 6. 99-Tommy Colburn[7]; 7. 70-Chris Klemko[2]; 8. 69-TJ Smith[8]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:05:06.6901. 01-Chris Dodd[3]; 2. 91-Jimmy Sivia[4]; 3. 7X-Ryan Marshall[2]; 4. 29OG-Tom Eller[7]; 5. 22S-Brian Strane[5]; 6. 41-Dennis Spitz[1]; 7. 94-Jim Wehrman[6]; 8. 23Z-Zach Raidart[8]

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:05:15.8901. 38-Allen Hafford[1]; 2. 9-Greg Olsen[4]; 3. 50-Rusty Egan[3]; 4. 20-Natalie Klemko[5]; 5. 1N8-Nathan Crane[6]; 6. 19K-Derek Crane[2]; 7. 22-Greg Alt[8]; 8. 39-William Huck[7]

Qualifying 1 | 00:04:24.9941. 40-Tim Cox, 00:15.528[22]; 2. 91-Jimmy Sivia, 00:15.552[7]; 3. 9-Greg Olsen, 00:15.574[3]; 4. 4-Jordan Paulsen,00:15.591[14]; 5. 01-Chris Dodd, 00:15.658[21]; 6. 50-Rusty Egan, 00:15.705[20]; 7. 70-Chris Klemko, 00:15.707[19]; 8.7X-Ryan Marshall, 00:15.757[5]; 9. 19K-Derek Crane, 00:15.924[10]; 10. 6B-Vince Bartolotta, 00:15.987[17]; 11. 41-DennisSpitz, 00:16.003[8]; 12. 38-Allen Hafford, 00:16.008[15]; 13. 1HD-Zach Hansen, 00:16.013[4]; 14. 22S-Brian Strane,00:16.102[16]; 15. 20-Natalie Klemko, 00:16.113[12]; 16. 54-Scott Grissom, 00:16.114[24]; 17. 94-Jim Wehrman,00:16.207[9]; 18. 1N8-Nathan Crane, 00:16.229[2]; 19. 99-Tommy Colburn, 00:16.407[11]; 20. 29OG-Tom Eller,00:16.414[1]; 21. 39-William Huck, 00:16.524[18]; 22. 69-TJ Smith, 00:18.167[13]; 23. 22-Greg Alt, 00:18.167[6]; 24. 23Z-Zach Raidart, 00:18.167[23