McCarthy Wins POWRi Feature Sunday at Valley Speedway

From POWRi

GRAIN VALLEY, MO (July 12, 2020) — In what was an eventful POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget League feature event, Ace McCarthy inherits the victory to go two-in-a-row following Logan Seavey’s disqualification at the scales for being light. McCarthy’s Valley Victory is the third of his career.

At the beginning of the feature, polesitter Emerson Axsom took the early lead over second place starter Trey Gropp, as the field jockeyed for position on back. With several yellows as the drivers worked various lines on the high-banked Valley Speedway, a blanket could be thrown over positions second through fourth as last night’s winner, Ace McCarthy, Zach Daum, and Trey Gropp all fought for runner-up.

Shortly before halfway, McCarthy slid past Axsom for the top position. In what was nearly an identical display from last night, McCarthy ran the bottom in one and two, but took to the top side in three and four. As McCarthy led, Michael Buddy Kofoid moved past Axsom for the second position and set his sights on McCarthy.

All Kofoid needed was a caution and he received just that after Kade Morton stalled in turn two. On the restart, Kofoid charged past McCarthy for the lead and looked to have the field covered. Meanwhile, Logan Seavey had entered the top three from 17th and was knocking on the door for second. Just a few short laps later, Seavey moved past McCarthy for second.

As a caution bunched the field back up, Kofoid led the field back to action, only to clip the front stretch wall one lap later as he approached the white flag, taking a tumble down the front stretch bringing out the open red. Inheriting the lead due to Kofoid’s misfortune, Seavey crossed the line over Ace McCarthy.

But due to being light at the scales, Ace McCarthy inherits the win, with current POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League points leader, Jake Neuman taking second, with Emerson Axsom in third. Daison Pursley finished fourth with Andrew Felker in fifth.

“It’s awesome,” commented Ace McCarthy. “Two in a row, that’s a first for us to have to have two wins in the same year. I hate for it to come like that, for Logan not to weigh enough. That’s tough, but we’ll take it. We’re going to build off this and hopefully this is just a small glimpse into what we’re going to have the rest of the year.”

“I got lucky Cannon messed up a few times and that helps with the points lead,” said Jake Neuman. “We’re points racing and running consistently and getting top five finishes every night, that’s what we’re after.”

“We finished consistently this weekend,” stated Emerson Axsom. “With a sixth, sixth, and a third, hopefully we can carry this momentum through the rest of the year. It has been a big confidence booster. In trying to run for the POWRi points championship and Rookie of the year, we need runs like this to go after those.”

POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Series

Valley Speedway

Grain Valley, Missouri

Sunday, July 12, 2020

Auto Meter Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 9-Daison Pursley[1]

2. 00-Trey Gropp[7]

3. 97-Jesse Love[6]

4. 44S-Andrew Felker[3]

5. 97K-Brenham Crouch[5]

6. 4C-Branigan Roark[2]

7. 2-Trevor Casey[4]

KSE Racing Products Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 28-Ace McCarthy[4]

2. 19A-Hayden Reinbold[1]

3. 3N-Jake Neuman[6]

4. 3B-Shelby Bosie[7]

5. 2H-Luke Howard[2]

6. 321-Chad Winfrey[5]

7. 07-Kyle Wilson[3]

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[4]

2. 71-Kaylee Bryson[2]

3. 67-Michael Kofoid[6]

4. 08-Noah Gass[1]

5. 19AZ-Logan Seavey[3]

6. 67K-Jonathan Shafer[7]

7. 5H-Casey Hicks[5]

Schoenfeld Headers Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 15-Emerson Axsom[5]

2. 49-Joe B Miller[4]

3. 7M-Chance Morton[2]

4. 72-Sam Johnson[1]

5. 84M-Kade Morton[3]

6. 74-Xavier Doney[6]

7. 21K-Emilio Hoover[7]

Racing Electronics Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 5D-Zach Daum[3]

2. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[4]

3. 7U-Kyle Jones[6]

4. 26-Tristin Thomas[7]

5. 7D-Michelle Decker[1]

6. 3-Mark Chisholm[2]

7. 70-Cade Cowles[5]

Rod End Supply B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 19AZ-Logan Seavey[7]

2. 7M-Chance Morton[1]

3. 44S-Andrew Felker[2]

4. 21K-Emilio Hoover[15]

5. 72-Sam Johnson[4]

6. 08-Noah Gass[3]

7. 67K-Jonathan Shafer[6]

8. 84M-Kade Morton[8]

9. 70-Cade Cowles[17]

10. 2H-Luke Howard[9]

11. 5H-Casey Hicks[16]

12. 07-Kyle Wilson[19]

13. 97K-Brenham Crouch[5]

14. 321-Chad Winfrey[12]

15. 74-Xavier Doney[11]

16. 3-Mark Chisholm[14]

17. 4C-Branigan Roark[13]

18. 2-Trevor Casey[18]

19. 7D-Michelle Decker[10]

Lucas Oil A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 19AZ-Logan Seavey[17]

2. 28-Ace McCarthy[3]

3. 3N-Jake Neuman[9]

4. 15-Emerson Axsom[1]

5. 9-Daison Pursley[12]

6. 44S-Andrew Felker[19]

7. 5D-Zach Daum[5]

8. 21K-Emilio Hoover[20]

9. 7M-Chance Morton[18]

10. 72-Sam Johnson[21]

11. 26-Tristin Thomas[14]

12. 84M-Kade Morton[24]

13. 71-Kaylee Bryson[15]

14. 7U-Kyle Jones[11]

15. 97K-Brenham Crouch[23]

16. 97-Jesse Love[8]

17. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[7]

18. 67-Michael Kofoid[10]

19. 08-Noah Gass[22]

20. 49-Joe B Miller[6]

21. 00-Trey Gropp[2]

22. 19A-Hayden Reinbold[16]

23. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[4]

24. 3B-Shelby Bosie[13]