Schuerenberg Wins Freedom 40 at Atomic Speedway

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (July 11, 2020) — Hunter Schuerenberg scored the $7,500 to win payday on Saturday at Atomic Speedway during the Freedom 40. Schuerenberg held off Atomic hot shoe Cole Duncan for the victory. Justin Peck, Kory Crabtree, and Chad Kemenah rounded out the top five. Kyle Larson charged from the back of the field after having a flat tire to finish sixth.

Freedom 40

Atomic Speedway

Chillicothe, Ohio

Saturday July 11, 2020

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1:

1. 5J-Jake Hesson

2. 22-Cole Duncan

3. 5T-Travis Philo

4. 4X-Jimmy Stinson

5. 1B-Keith Baxter

6. 5B-Chad Blonde

7. 40I-Mark Imler

8. 9J-Jesse McCreary

9. A79-Brandon Wimmer

Heat Race #2:

1. 15K-Chad Kemenah

2. 71-Shane Stewart

3. 5X-Justin Peck

4. 35R-Ron Blair

5. 22M-Dan McCarrow

6. D12-Mitch Harble

7. 001-Greg Mitchell

8. 8M-T.J. Michael

9. 00-Hunter Lynch

Heat Race #3:

1. 97-Max Stambaugh

2. 00-Kory Crabtree

3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg

4. 21M-Brinton Marvel

5. 4-Danny Smith

6. 4-Tyler Street

7. 83X-Nate Reeser

8. 9W-Lance Webb

Heat Race #4

1. 57-Kyle Larson

2. 99-Ryan Myers

3. 78-Todd Kane

4. 59-Bryan Knuckles

5. 2-Ricky Peterson

6. 68G-Tyler Gunn

7. 22D-Josh Davis

8. 9G-Cody Gardner

9. 4X-Bradley Ashford

B-Main #1:

1. 1B-Keith Baxter

2. 5B-Chad Blonde

3. 22M-Dan McCarron

4. D12-Mitch Harble

5. 00-Hunter Lynch

6. 8M-T.J. Michael

7. 9J-Jesse McCreary

8. 001-Greg Mitchell

9. 40I-Mark Imler

B-Main #2

1. 5-Jordan Harble

2. 4-Danny Smith

3. 68G-Tyler Gunn

4. 2-Ricky Peterson

5. 4-Tyler Street

6. 22D-Josh Davis

7. 9G-Cody Gardner

8. 9W-Lance Webb

9. 83X-Nate Reeser

10. 4X-Bradley Ashford

A-Main

1. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg

2. 22-Cole Duncan

3. 5X-Justin Peck

4. 60-Kory Crabtree

5. 15K-Chad Kemenah

6. 57-Kyle Larson

7. 4-Danny Smith

8. 21M-Brinton Marvel

9. 5J-Jake Hesson

10. 5-Jordan Harble

11. 97-Max Stambaugh

12. 35R-Ron Blair

13. 5B-Chad Blonde

14. 22M-Dan McCarron

15. 99-Ryan Myers

16. 5T-Travis Philo

17. 78-Todd Kane

18. 59-Bryan Nuckles

19. 4X-Jimmy Stinson

20. 71-Shane Stewart

21. 1B-Keith Baxter

22. 68G-Tyler Gunn