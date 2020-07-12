Schuerenberg Wins Freedom 40 at Atomic Speedway

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (July 11, 2020) — Hunter Schuerenberg scored the $7,500 to win payday on Saturday at Atomic Speedway during the Freedom 40. Schuerenberg held off Atomic hot shoe Cole Duncan for the victory. Justin Peck, Kory Crabtree, and Chad Kemenah rounded out the top five. Kyle Larson charged from the back of the field after having a flat tire to finish sixth.
Freedom 40
Atomic Speedway
Chillicothe, Ohio
Saturday July 11, 2020
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1:
1. 5J-Jake Hesson
2. 22-Cole Duncan
3. 5T-Travis Philo
4. 4X-Jimmy Stinson
5. 1B-Keith Baxter
6. 5B-Chad Blonde
7. 40I-Mark Imler
8. 9J-Jesse McCreary
9. A79-Brandon Wimmer
Heat Race #2:
1. 15K-Chad Kemenah
2. 71-Shane Stewart
3. 5X-Justin Peck
4. 35R-Ron Blair
5. 22M-Dan McCarrow
6. D12-Mitch Harble
7. 001-Greg Mitchell
8. 8M-T.J. Michael
9. 00-Hunter Lynch
Heat Race #3:
1. 97-Max Stambaugh
2. 00-Kory Crabtree
3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg
4. 21M-Brinton Marvel
5. 4-Danny Smith
6. 4-Tyler Street
7. 83X-Nate Reeser
8. 9W-Lance Webb
Heat Race #4
1. 57-Kyle Larson
2. 99-Ryan Myers
3. 78-Todd Kane
4. 59-Bryan Knuckles
5. 2-Ricky Peterson
6. 68G-Tyler Gunn
7. 22D-Josh Davis
8. 9G-Cody Gardner
9. 4X-Bradley Ashford
B-Main #1:
1. 1B-Keith Baxter
2. 5B-Chad Blonde
3. 22M-Dan McCarron
4. D12-Mitch Harble
5. 00-Hunter Lynch
6. 8M-T.J. Michael
7. 9J-Jesse McCreary
8. 001-Greg Mitchell
9. 40I-Mark Imler
B-Main #2
1. 5-Jordan Harble
2. 4-Danny Smith
3. 68G-Tyler Gunn
4. 2-Ricky Peterson
5. 4-Tyler Street
6. 22D-Josh Davis
7. 9G-Cody Gardner
8. 9W-Lance Webb
9. 83X-Nate Reeser
10. 4X-Bradley Ashford
A-Main
1. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg
2. 22-Cole Duncan
3. 5X-Justin Peck
4. 60-Kory Crabtree
5. 15K-Chad Kemenah
6. 57-Kyle Larson
7. 4-Danny Smith
8. 21M-Brinton Marvel
9. 5J-Jake Hesson
10. 5-Jordan Harble
11. 97-Max Stambaugh
12. 35R-Ron Blair
13. 5B-Chad Blonde
14. 22M-Dan McCarron
15. 99-Ryan Myers
16. 5T-Travis Philo
17. 78-Todd Kane
18. 59-Bryan Nuckles
19. 4X-Jimmy Stinson
20. 71-Shane Stewart
21. 1B-Keith Baxter
22. 68G-Tyler Gunn