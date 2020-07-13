RacinBoys All Access Featuring Live Video or Audio of Three Events This Weekend

Inside Line Promotions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 13, 2020) – A trio of races is on tap this weekend for RacinBoys All Access members.

First up is a live video stream of a Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour event at U.S. 36 Raceway in Osborn, Mo., where the high-banked oval welcomes the top 360ci winged sprint car drivers in the country on Friday.

RacinBoys will also carry live audio of the United Rebel Sprint Series race at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson, Kan., which hosts the Hutchinson Grand Nationals.

Another live audio event is Saturday at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., where its weekly program showcases Champ 305 Sprints, Modifieds, Factory Stocks, Mini Stocks and 600cc Modifieds.

A RacinBoys All Access subscription is only $29.99 per month. The subscription offers live Pay-Per-View video from nearly every Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour race and it also provides access to all On-Demand video content as well as all live audio broadcasts. A month is considered a 30-day period beginning the first day of the subscription. The coverage is brought to you by Lucas Oil Products, which is the title sponsor for all RacinBoys live events and studio shows this year.

Also of note, PRIME TIME Live Coast to Coast is airing on Saturday.

The free show, which airs on the RacinBoys website, Facebook Live and YouTube TV channels, focuses on grass-roots racing by providing instant updates and unique access, including Victory Lane interviews, correspondent connections and cut-ins to Pay-Per-View videos, from races around the country.

Featured action this Saturday includes the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions at Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pa.; the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series at Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, Neb.; the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint Car League at Valley Speedway in Grain Valley, Mo.; the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series at Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, N.D.; the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo.; and ASCS regional competition at Greenville Speedway in Greenville, Miss., among other events across the country.

PRIME TIME Live Coast to Coast is seeking correspondents to provide updates for tracks and series across the country. To learn more about becoming a correspondent, email RacinBoys@RacinBoys.com.

