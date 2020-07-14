Dover Dominates MSTS Event at Rapid Speedway for Fifth Victory of Season

Inside Line Promotions

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (July 14, 2020) – Jack Dover recorded his fifth feature triumph of the year last Friday at Rapid Speedway, which hosted a Midwest Sprint Touring Series event.

“We went out for hot laps and weren’t the best so we made some adjustments,” he said. “We tried some new stuff in the heat. We got a good start, but they didn’t like it so they called it back. On the second attempt we got up to second within the first lap.”

Dover charged from seventh to second place in a heat race to lock into the feature redraw. He pulled the No. 2 to line up on the outside of the front row for the main event.

“We ran up high in turns one and two and low in turns three and four, but my car would go anywhere I wanted it to,” he said. “That’s a pretty good feeling to have that good of a race car. We were able to lap up to third place. We keep learning and building every weekend.”

Dover led the distance of the race to secure his 30th career victory with the series. He has won three straight races and four of his last five at the track dating back to 2018.

Dover plans on competing this Friday at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn., during AG Builders Night featuring the DeKalb/Asgrow Midwest Power Series presented by GRP Motorsports and the Midwest Sprint Touring Series. He will also race on Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, with the Carpet Land Nebraska 360 Sprints.

Beyond this weekend’s races work continues for Dover, who is tackling the 305 Sprint Nationals at Belleville High Banks in Belleville, Kan., on July 31 and Aug. 1.

July 10 – Rapid Speedway in Rock Rapids, Iowa – Heat race: 2 (7); Feature: 1 (2).

13 races, 5 wins, 11 top fives, 12 top 10s, 13 top 15s, 13 top 20s

Friday at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn., during AG Builders Night featuring the DeKalb/Asgrow Midwest Power Series presented by GRP Motorsports and Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, with the Carpet Land Nebraska 360 Sprints

