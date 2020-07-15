PETALUMA’S “WEST COAST STOCK CAR HALL OF FAME CLASSIC” ON TAP FOR USAC & BCRA MIDGETS

By Lance Jennings

JULY 14, 2020… This Saturday, July 18th, the USAC Western States and BCRA (Bay Cities Racing Association) Midgets will return to action at Petaluma Speedway. Promoted by Rick Faeth, the co-sanctioned special event / non-point race will also feature Wingless Spec Sprints, WMR Midgets, and 600 Micro Sprints. The Pit Gates will open at noon, the GRANDSTANDS ARE CLOSED, Practice starts at 5:00pm, and Racing at “The Fastest 3/8 Mile Dirt Oval in Northern California” will begin at 6:00pm. For event information, visit the track’s website at petaluma-speedway.com or call 707.763.7223 (RACE). Floracing.com will broadcast a pay per view live stream over the internet.

Thanks to the generous contributions from Ken Clapp, the co-sanctioned “West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame Classic” is now guaranteed to pay $1,000-to-win, $600-for-2nd, $500-for-3rd, $400-for-4th, and $300-for-5th. A special thanks goes to everyone who are making this race happen, especially Clapp and Faeth.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM.

– CALIFORNIA STATE PROTOCOL CALLS FOR COMPETITORS, CREWS, OFFICIALS, AND ANYONE ON THE GROUNDS TO PRACTICE SAFE SOCIAL DISTANCING, PROPER SANITIZING, AND FOLLOW LOCAL REGULATIONS REGARDING THE COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS.

– 2020 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: B&B: FRAC-0375-S w/side outlet, COAST FABRICATION: 300x625x17-2s, 350x625x17-2s, 400x625x17-2s, EXTREME: 3515-3030 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet), 3615-3030 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet), 3515-3030-8 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), 3615-3030-8 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), FLOWMASTER: (BCRA Approved) 13009130, 13509130, 13509135, SCHOENFELD: 14272535 *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS & DRAG LINK STRAPS ARE MANDATORY.

– PETALUMA TARP RULE: Tarps are mandatory at Petaluma under all race cars in the pit area. The tarps must stick out at least one foot on each side.

Since October 6, 2012, the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds has hosted nine USAC Western States Midget races and five different drivers have claimed victory. Ronnie Gardner leads all drivers with three wins and set the 1-lap track record of 14.200 on October 5, 2013. Last season, former BCRA Champion Maria Cofer earned her first USAC victory at Petaluma and the track series win list is at the end of this release.

When the checkered flags flew at Ventura Raceway on November 29th, Robert Dalby (Anaheim, CA) claimed his first USAC Western States Midget crown. Piloting the family owned #4D R-D Spring & Stamping / Lucas Oil Spike, Dalby had three feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, four heat race victories, eight top-10 finishes, and 46 feature laps led. Looking to advance his racing career, Robert moved to the Midwest in the off season.

Cory Elliott (Bakersfield, CA) finished second in the championship point standings. Driving the family owned #11E Capital E Trucking / Nagel Earthworks Spike, Elliott posted two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, three heat race victories, one hard charger award, eight top-10 finishes, and 30 feature laps led on the season. The 2015 Rookie of the year will be looking for the third USAC win of his career this Saturday night.

Ben Worth (Coalinga, CA) placed third in the point chase and earned Rookie of the Year honors. Racing Dean Alexander’s #5G Walker Air Filtration / WFX Spike, Worth had one feature win, six top-10 finishes, and 32 feature laps led to his credit. After winning his USAC debut at Bakersfield, Ben will have his sights on adding a Petaluma victory to his resume.

David Prickett (Fresno, CA) ranked fourth in the USAC Western States point standings. Finishing the season in the Neverlift Motorsports’ #15DJ Monster Seal / Western Performance Spike, Prickett recorded two heat race victories and six top-10 finishes in the campaign. The 2012 Dirt Champion will be looking to win the “West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame Classic.”

C.J. Sarna (Palm Desert, CA) took fifth in the chase for the championship. Piloting his #20 Cactus Jacks Bar & Grill / Final Final Clothing Spike, Sarna posted one heat race victory, one lucky 13 award, and six top-10 finishes on the season. The 2007 Co-Rookie of the Year will have his sights on his first triumph at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds.

Petaluma’s 3/8-mile oval will host the traditional 360s of the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series on Saturday, August 8th.

Petaluma Speedway is located on the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, California at 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Due to the local health department regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus, the GRANDSTANDS ARE CLOSED for the event. For more information, visit the track’s website at petaluma-speedway.com or call 707.763.7223 (RACE).

The USAC Western States Midget Series thanks AMSOIL, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC Western States Midget Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloSports has USAC Western States Midget live videos and on demand coverage available for purchase at floracing.com.

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET CHAMPIONS: *1982-Jeff Heywood, 1983-Sleepy Tripp, 1984-Tommy White, 1985-Sleepy Tripp, 1986-Robby Flock, 1987-Sleepy Tripp, 1988-Sleepy Tripp, 1989-Robby Flock, 1990-Sleepy Tripp, 1991-Sleepy Tripp, 1992-Sleepy Tripp, 1993-Robby Flock, 1994-Johnny Cofer, 1995-Billy Boat, 1996-Jay Drake, 1997-Ricky Shelton, 1998-Rick Hendrix, 1999-Marc DeBeaumont, 2000-Wally Pankratz, 2001-Danny Ebberts, 2002-Robby Flock, 2003-Steve Paden, 2004-Johnny Rodriguez, 2005-Jerome Rodela, 2006-Jerome Rodela, 2007-Johnny Rodriguez, 2008-Nic Faas, 2009-Garrett Hansen, 2010-Alex Schutte, 2011-Cory Kruseman, 2012-Shannon McQueen, 2013-Ronnie Gardner, 2014- Ronnie Gardner, 2015-Ronnie Gardner, 2016-Ronnie Gardner, 2017-Ronnie Gardner, 2018-Michael Faccinto, 2019-Robert Dalby.

PETALUMA USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS: 3-Ronnie Gardner, 2-Michael Faccinto, 2-Alex Schutte, 1-Maria Cofer, 1-Shane Golobic.