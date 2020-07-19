Ruhl Romps at Butler

QUINCY, MI (July 18, 2020) — Ryan Ruhl made the most of a start close to his home near Coldwater, Michigan worthwhile winning the Great Lakes Super Sprint feature on Saturday at Butler Motor Speedway. Ruhl held off defending GLSS champions Phil Gressman and multiple time feature winner Jared Horstman for the victory. Chase Ridenour advanced 11 positions to finish fourth while Butler weekly competitor Keith Sheffer rounded out the top five.
Great Lakes Super Sprints
Butler Motor Speedway
Quincy, Michigan
Saturday July 18, 2020
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 71H-Ryan Ruhl
2. 7C-Phil Gressman
3. 17-Jared Horstman
4. 16W-Chase Ridenour
5. 86-Keith Sheffer
6. 28M-Corror Morrell
7. 10S-Jay Steinebach
8. 27W-Key Mackey
9. 80-Logan Easterday
10. 88N-Frank Neil
11. 07S-Shane Simmons
12. 2-Tyler Bearden
13. 49T-Gregg Dalman
14. 77-Andrew Scheid
15. 5QB-Quentin Blonde
16. 46-Ryan Coniam
17. 97-Max Stambaugh
18. 24-Kobe Allison
19. 19-Linden Jones
20. 85-Dustin Daggett