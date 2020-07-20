Skagit Speedway Offering Stout Sprint Car and Modified Purses During Independence Open This Thursday

Inside Line Promotions

ALGER, Wash. (July 20, 2020) – Money is up for grabs this Thursday at Skagit Speedway, where Funtime Promotions is showcasing the Independence Open.

The event, which was postponed three weeks because of inclement weather, pays $2,000 to win the Budweiser 360 Sprint Cars main event and $1,200 to whomever tops the Skagit Aggregates Modifieds feature. The Outlaw Tuners division is also part of the program.

The event will be broadcast on a live video stream at http://www.SkagitSpeedway.TV for those unable to attend with a race team. Racing continues to be participant only in the state of Washington, making the Pay-Per-View broadcast the option for local and international fans to tune in.

The price for the Pay-Per-View is only $24.95, which is the cost of one adult and one junior ticket at the track. Fans will need to visit the website and create a profile to be able to view the race. Payment and viewing instructions will follow.

Qualifying is at 6:45 p.m. (Pacific) with Opening Ceremonies at 7:30 p.m. and racing to follow.

Colton Heath currently holds an eight-point advantage over Brock Lemley in the Budweiser 360 Sprint Cars championship standings. Heath has earned one win and three top fives in four starts this season.

Adam Holtrop is ahead of Jeff Jansma by only six points in the Skagit Aggregates Modifieds standings.

Rick Young has a seven-point lead over James Bundy in the Outlaw Tuners standings.

Not only is there great money to win the sprint car and modified A Mains, both features pay a good amount just to start. The Budweiser 360 Sprint Cars A Main is $400 to start and the Skagit Aggregates Modifieds feature is $200 to start. Highline Performance also added to the modified purse, making it $625 for second place.

The pit gates open at 3 p.m. with the drivers meeting at 6 p.m. Teams are recommended to bring hand sanitizer and anyone entering the pit area should follow the advised COVID-19 guidelines. If anyone is not feeling well or has a high temperature please stay home.

Thursday during Thursday Night Thunder presented by the Rayce Rudeen Foundation for the Independence Open featuring Budweiser 360 Sprint Cars, Skagit Aggregates Modifieds and Outlaw Tuners

For more information, visit http://www.SkagitSpeedway.TV.

