Keith Martin Doubles Up With ASCS Elite Non-Wing

Bryan Hulbert

AMARILLO, Texas (July 25, 2020) Making it back-to-back wins with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating, Keith Martin captured his fifth career victory with the series Saturday night at Route 66 Motor Speedway.

Riding second at the white flag, Martin would capture the top spot coming to the checkered flag. Followed by Justin Zimmerman, the pair worked past Tennessee’s Anthony Nicholson on the closing lap as the No. 16 would fight to make it back to the checkered flag with a flat right rear tire but did manage to claim the final podium step.

Shon Deskins was fourth with Stephen Smith in fifth. Steven Shebester crossed sixth with Randy Nelson seventh. Michelle Parson, Colt Treharn, and Bryson Oeschger completed the top ten.

Up next for the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating will be Waco’s Heart O’Texas Speedway on Friday, August 7, and Devils’ Bowl Speedway in Mesquite on Saturday, August 8.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

Route 66 Motor Speedway (Amarillo, Texas)

Saturday, July 25, 2020

Car Count: 32

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 77-Colt Treharn[1]; 2. 3S-Stephen Smith[5]; 3. #1-Justin Zimmerman[7]; 4. 86-Zac Taylor[3]; 5. 57-Chase Parson[8]; 6. 114-Todd Loveit[4]; 7. 44-Jason Howell[6]; 8. 07-Chris Clark[2]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 16-Anthony Nicholson[4]; 2. 9X-Randy Nelson[1]; 3. 21-Michelle Parson[5]; 4. 79X-Keith Martin[7]; 5. 5J-Art Quijano[3]; 6. 58-Gary Floyd[6]; 7. 11L-Ian Lovett[2]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 91-Steven Shebester[2]; 2. 15-Jeremy Jonas[4]; 3. 99-Caleb Saiz[1]; 4. 2-Michael Fanelli[6]; 5. 11W-Spencer Hill[3]; 6. 33-Mike Merrell[8]; 7. 71W-Weston Gorham[7]; 8. 88-Alan Matthews[5]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 38-Bryson Oeschger[1]; 2. 7-Shon Deskins[4]; 3. 1-Paul White[6]; 4. 118-Scott Evans[3]; 5. 51-Ronald Webster[2]; 6. 41-Devon Amos[5]; 7. 52-JD Fry[7]; 8. 11-Joshua Stewart[8]; 9. 27-Mike Hathaway[9]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 86-Zac Taylor[1]; 2. 11W-Spencer Hill[3]; 3. 41-Devon Amos[4]; 4. 44-Jason Howell[7]; 5. 5J-Art Quijano[2]; 6. 118-Scott Evans[9]; 7. 71W-Weston Gorham[5]; 8. 114-Todd Loveit[6]; 9. 27-Mike Hathaway[8]; 10. 11-Joshua Stewart[10]

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 33-Mike Merrell[1]; 2. 58-Gary Floyd[2]; 3. 51-Ronald Webster[3]; 4. 52-JD Fry[5]; 5. 88-Alan Matthews[7]; 6. 11L-Ian Lovett[6]; 7. 07-Chris Clark[4]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 79X-Keith Martin[9]; 2. #1-Justin Zimmerman[3]; 3. 16-Anthony Nicholson[1]; 4. 7-Shon Deskins[5]; 5. 3S-Stephen Smith[2]; 6. 91-Steven Shebester[4]; 7. 9X-Randy Nelson[11]; 8. 21-Michelle Parson[6]; 9. 77-Colt Treharn[7]; 10. 38-Bryson Oeschger[8]; 11. 15-Jeremy Jonas[10]; 12. 1-Paul White[13]; 13. 2-Michael Fanelli[12]; 14. 118-Scott Evans[15]; 15. 86-Zac Taylor[17]; 16. 99-Caleb Saiz[16]; 17. 57-Chase Parson[14]; 18. 11W-Spencer Hill[19]; 19. 58-Gary Floyd[20]; 20. 33-Mike Merrell[18]; 21. 27-Mike Hathaway[21]