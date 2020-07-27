July Ends With Yellow Breeches 500 For 410 Sprints Friday At Williams Grove

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will host another Yellow Breeches 500 event for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars coming up this Friday, July 31 at 7:30 pm.

The 410 sprints will race in a 25-lap main event paying $500 just to start.

Also in action will be the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprint cars, competing in a Summer Series event.

The 358 sprints will race for an increased purse in a 25-lap feature.

Ticket pricing is $16 for adult general admission and $10 for youth ages 13-20. Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Gates will open at 5:30 pm.

Coming up one week later, on August 7, Williams Grove Speedway will host the Billy Kimmel Memorial for 410 sprint cars.

Also racing on August 7 will be the super late models in their first appearance of the season at the track.

The super lates will be racing in the first Williams Grove date of the 2020 Civil War Super Late Model Series – North vs South, being staged between Williams Grove and Selinsgrove Speedways as presented by RBS Auto & Trailer Sales and Modern Heritage.

A second Williams Grove Civil War Series date comes up at the track on August 21 when the World of Outlaws invade. The event will carry appearance points only toward the Civil War Series standings.

Paying $2,200 to the winner including a sponsored bonus, the special Williams Grove super late model event will also make the winner a guaranteed starter for the August 16 Frank Sagi Tribute race to be held at Hagerstown Speedway.

Williams Grove Speedway will be in action on Friday, August 14 with a rare three-division program of 410 sprints, 358 sprints and USAC wingless 360 sprints.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Twitter and Facebook.