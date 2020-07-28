URSS Prepared to Take on Belleville 305 Nationals Friday and Saturday

From Rick Salem

BELLEVILLE, Kansas (July 27, 2020) – The POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing are in full preparation for the 3rd Annual Belleville 305 Nationals set to take place this Friday, July 31st and Saturday, August 1st. The United Rebel Sprint Series and historic Belleville High Banks will host one of the most thrilling and highest-paying RaceSaver Sprint Car shows in the nation, with a purse of over $65,000. To date, more than 55 drivers across the United States have registered for competition. This is an event you won’t want to miss!

Thursday, July 30th drivers will have the option to participate in an open-practice starting at 6:30PM. Pit passes for practice will be $20 and entry to the grandstands will be free.

Friday, July 31st all competitors will participate in night one of the 3rd Annual Belleville 305 Nationals. The feature winner of the Friday show will take home a $2,500 pay day. Second place will pay $1,500, third-place $1,200, fourth-place $1,100, and fifth-place $1,000. Friday’s feature will pay $350 to start. Non-transfers from the B-Feature will earn between $125 and $250 dependent upon finishing position, and all other non-qualifiers will earn $100 for their efforts.

Saturday, August 1st will begin a new show, however competitors that did not attempt Friday’s portion will not be able to start any further forward than 11th place in Saturday’s feature event. Saturday night’s feature winner will seize a $7,000 pay day. Second place will take home $3,500, third-place $3,000, fourth-place $2,500, and fifth-place $2,000. The feature event will pay $1,000 to start on Saturday. Non-transfers finishing 5th to 10th in the B-Feature will receive between $300 and $425 dependent upon finish, with all other non-qualifiers receiving $250 for their efforts.

An added bounty of $1,000 has been put up for both nights (Friday and Saturday) to beat the two-time and defending champion, Jake Bubak.

Hot laps are slated to begin at 6:30PM on Friday and Saturday, with racing set to begin at 7:30PM. General admission on Friday is $15 with reserved seating available for $20. General admission for Saturday’s show is $25 with reserved seating available for $25. Kids 12 and under are $10, and children 6 and under are free admission both Friday and Saturday.

For more information on rules, results, schedules, and more please visit the URSS official website www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com. To stay up-to-date, visit their Facebook page: United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS). Additional information about the 3rd Annual Belleville 305 Nationals can be found on the Belleville High Banks official website, www.bellevillehighbanks.org.