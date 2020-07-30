CONTINUED MANDATES FROM OHIO DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DUE TO COVID-19 FORCES SHARON’S SEASON TO BE PUT ON HOLD INDEFINITELY

From Mike Leone

Hartford, OH July 29, 2020 Due to the continued mandates set forth by the Ohio Department of Health from the COVID-19 pandemic including no spectators being permitted at events throughout the state of Ohio, there will be no racing this Saturday, August 1 and until further notice. The management of Sharon Speedway continues to choose to abide by ODH’s mandates along with directives from the Governor. If restrictions are lifted in the near future, Sharon Speedway will resume the 2020 schedule of events. Stay tuned for updates.

Track rentals are available by contacting general manager Dave Willoughby at 330-770-1886.

