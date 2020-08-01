Jeff Seesholtz Takes ASCS Elite North Win At Phillips County Raceway

Bryan Hulbert

HOLYOKE, Colo. (July 31, 2020) Taking his first trip to the top of the podium with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing North Series, Jeff Seesholtz captured the win Friday night at Phillips County Raceway.

Rolling to the win from the right of the front row, Seesholtz outran Brett Ream to the win with Coby Pearce third. Gary Land and Matt Bolin made the top five. Logan Hershey, Austyn Gossel, Brian Hardman, and Burch Hardman made up the field.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing North Series is back on track at I-76 Speedway on Saturday, August 1.

Race Results:

ASCS Elite Non-Wing North

Phillips County Raceway (Holyoke, Colo.)

Friday, July 31, 2020

Heat 1: 1. 8-Brett Ream[1]; 2. 20H-Logan Hershey[2]; 3. 16JR-Austyn Gossel[5]; 4. 92-Coby Pearce[4]; 5. (DNS) 59-Butch Hardman

Heat 2: 1. 9-Jeff Seesholtz[2]; 2. 55-Gary Land[1]; 3. 16-Brian Hardman[3]; 4. 28B-Matt Bolin[4]

A-Feature: 1. 9-Jeff Seesholtz[2]; 2. 8-Brett Ream[1]; 3. 92-Coby Pearce[7]; 4. 55-Gary Land[3]; 5. 28B-Matt Bolin[8]; 6. 20H-Logan Hershey[4]; 7. (DNF) 16JR-Austyn Gossel[5]; 8. (DNF) 16-Brian Hardman[6]; 9. (DNS) 59-Butch Hardman