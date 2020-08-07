RacinBoys Providing the First-Ever Pay-Per-View of Ultimate Challenge on Sunday

Inside Line Promotions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Aug. 7, 2020) – RacinBoys is the home for a couple of marquee winged sprint car races throughout the next few days.

The RacinBoys Broadcasting Network will produce a live video stream from the Sage Fruit Ultimate Challenge presented by Searsboro Telephone Co. on Sunday evening for the first time in event history. Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa, Iowa, hosts the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour as well as the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint Car League featuring the POWRi Lucas Oil Iowa Sprint Car League.

The spectacle will have a live Pay-Per-View broadcast for anyone unable to attend. The price is only $29.99. It’s important to note that RacinBoys All Access members will have to order the Pay-Per-View to view the event online. The purchase tab is available at http://www.racinboys.com/events/?i=58559 .

RacinBoys All Access members will be showcased live video throughout nearly a week straight of ASCS competition next week, beginning with a date on Tuesday at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan. The event, which is co-promoted by RacinBoys, kicks off the first of six consecutive races for ASCS Sprint Week with the RacinBoys Broadcasting Network offering a broadcast each night.

Following the opener at Lakeside Speedway, additional races include: Wednesday at Caney Valley Speedway in Caney, Kan.; Thursday at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kan.; next Friday at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla.; Aug. 15 at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark.; and Aug. 16 at Diamond Park Speedway in Nashville, Ark.

A RacinBoys All Access subscription is only $29.99 per month. The subscription offers live Pay-Per-View video from nearly every Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour race and it also provides access to all On-Demand video content as well as all live audio broadcasts. A month is considered a 30-day period beginning the first day of the subscription. The coverage is brought to you by Lucas Oil Products, which is the title sponsor for all RacinBoys live events and studio shows this year.

