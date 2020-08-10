It’s Plemons With ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Win At El Paso County Raceway

Bryan Hulbert

CALHAN, Colo. (August 8, 2020) Adding his name to the list of winners with the ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Series, Arvada’s Todd Plemons captured the win Saturday night at El Paso County Raceway.

Advancing from fourth for the win, Plemons was chased to the line by Lonnie Cox with Brian Hardman coming from 10th to the final podium step. Brett Ream and 11th starting, Matt Bolin made up the top five. Jason Tirb, Ryan Devitt, Gary Land, Jeff Seesholtz, and Ryan Riggs completed the top ten.

The ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Series is on track again on Sunday, September 6 at I-76 Speedway in Fort Morgan, Colo.

Race Results:

ASCS Elite Non-Wing North

El Paso County Raceway (Calhan, Colo.)

Saturday, August 8, 2020

Heat 1: 1. 35-Ryan Devitt[1]; 2. 55-Gary Land[3]; 3. 45-Lonnie Cox[5]; 4. 17-Todd Plemons[6]; 5. 5P-Dylan Riggs[4]; 6. 28B-Matt Bolin[2]

Heat 2: 1. 8-Brett Ream[5]; 2. 28-Ryan Riggs[4]; 3. 5-Mark Bensenberg[6]; 4. 9-Jeff Seesholtz[1]; 5. 19M-Jason Tirb[2]; 6. 16-Brian Hardman[3]

A Feature: 1. 17-Todd Plemons[4]; 2. 45-Lonnie Cox[2]; 3. 16-Brian Hardman[10]; 4. 8-Brett Ream[1]; 5. 28B-Matt Bolin[11]; 6. 19M-Jason Tirb[9]; 7. 35-Ryan Devitt[3]; 8. (DNF) 55-Gary Land[5]; 9. (DNF) 9-Jeff Seesholtz[7]; 10. (DNF) 28-Ryan Riggs[6]; 11. (DNF) 5P-Dylan Riggs[8]; 12. (DNS) 5-Mark Bensenberg