OCRS acquires Sprint Series of Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (August 9, 2020) – Officials with the AmeriFlex Oil Capital Racing Series are excited to announce the acquisition of the Sprint Series of Oklahoma.

Beginning in 2021, both OCRS and SSO will unite as one series. The new series will allow Racesaver 305’s and Oklahoma 2bbl engine rules while going to the 5×5 top wing.

“This is in the best interest of Sprint Car racing in Oklahoma,” stated OCRS Series Owner, Kerry Gorby. “We felt the need to unite the OCRS and SSO series as one to create a better quality Sprint Car program for the state of Oklahoma.”

Uniting the two series will mean less travel to states outside of Oklahoma while making it more cost effective for teams to travel.

The plan for 2021 will be to schedule 20-25 races, cutting down two day events and spread out the Friday night races for the working man to be able to follow the tour.

Rules, schedule and more will be announced following the 2020 season for both series.

