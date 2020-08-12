Ohsweken Speedway Postpones 25th Anniversary Season To 2021

From Clinton Geoffrey

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (August 11, 2020) – Ohsweken Speedway officials are disappointed to announce the 2020 season has been postponed for the year and the track’s 25th anniversary season will instead be celebrated in 2021. This includes the Kool Kidz Micro Sprints.

This is an announcement track owner Glenn Styres and his team of track officials did not want to make, but it is made in the best interest of both the community and Ohsweken Speedway as well as to provide clarity for our race teams. The announcement is in line with the rest of the Six Nations community, which has already cancelled all major events for the remainder of 2020. However, Mr. Styres would like to make it clear to all fans that this is not the end of Ohsweken Speedway, but rather a new beginning.

“When it comes to our neighbours, friends, and family, we need to do the right thing to protect everybody and keep them safe,” Styres said. “Racing at Ohsweken Speedway is paused, but we are still moving forward and keeping our racing spirit alive with plenty of improvements.”

The pause on racing this season gave Styres and his team the chance to renovate the speedway with several new additions and upgrades that will serve the needs of both racers and fans when cars hit the track again in 2021.

Since the pause on the 2020 season was announced, construction at the track has been continuous. The updates to the facility over the last five months have included a new poured concrete wall on the front stretch which replaces the uneven block wall, a freshly paved pit entrance, new wireless networks and a satellite tower, construction of VIP Suites overlooking the back stretch and a new parking lot for fans behind the main grandstands.

Fans with tickets for events purchased online via Showpass should call the speedway office at (519) 717-0023 to discuss ticketing options.

Fans will have plenty to look forward in the 2021 season with recent announcements that the NASCAR Pinty’s Series’ dirt debut will take place at Ohsweken next summer as well as the return of the Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds. Fans can also expect big things from the 16th annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals next September and another big event featuring big name racing stars. For the most up-to-date news surrounding Ohsweken Speedway, visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.ca.

