GLSS Divisions Cancelled Saturday at Butler

(Note: Story updated 08/19/2020 to reflect Butler’s added weekly 410 sprint car program)

QUINCY, MI (August 18, 2020) — The Great Lakes Super Sprints, Great Lakes Traditional Sprints, and Great Lakes Lightning Sprint portions of the program scheduled for Saturday at Butler Motor Speedway have been cancelled. Barry Marlow, GLSS president, sent an message to teams confirming the news on Tuesday night. Fridays Great Lakes Super Sprints event at I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, Michigan is still on as scheduled. The Great Lakes Traditional Sprints return to action August 28th at I-96 Speedway while the Lightning Sprints have their next and final event of the season September 5th at Crystal Motor Speedway in Crystal, Michigan.

Butler Motor Speedway has scheduled their regular weekly classes including Winged 410 Sprint Cars for Saturday August 22, 2020.