(August 19, 2020) — Buddy Kofoid will make his first start with the USAC National Sprint Car Championship series during the Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down for Reinbold/Udnerwood Racing. Kofoid will be a teammate of Logan Seavey for the three-night event for the USAC Sprint Cars.

Kofoid currently is third in the USAC National Midget Car Championship point standings during his first full season on the tour behind the wheel of a Keith Kunz Motorsports. Kofoid has nine feature victories this season.