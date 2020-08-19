Park Jefferson Closes 2020 Season on Saturday night with MSTS Vs Nebraska 360 Sprint Cars

PETERSEN MEDIA

Union City, SD- Saturday night the 2020 season will come to a close at Park Jefferson Speedway as the MSTS Sprint Cars make their first ever visit to the speedway as they will challenge the Nebraska 360’s for a special $2000-to-win event . The Tri-Late Late Models, the Stevenson Hardware IMCA RACESaver Sprints, J&J Fitting IMCA Stock Cars, and the IMCA Hobby Stocks make up the rest of the card on Saturday.

From the creation of Greg Parent and GRP Motorsports, the MSTS has long been a staple in the Upper Midwest. Saturday night the series makes its first ever visit to Park Jefferson Speedway to create quite the season finale as the series will battle with the Nebraska 360’s with $2000 up for grabs.

Playing the second leg of the double-header race weekend for the 360’s drivers expected to be in attendance include Justin Henderson, Lee Grosz, Cody Ledger and a host of other Midwest stars. An added bonus to this weekend’s show, GRP has put up a $2000 to any driver who can win Friday night at Rock Rapids, and back it up with a Saturday night win.

GRP and Park Jefferson Speedway are also pleased to announce that the Tri-State Late Models will also be in action on Saturday night at ‘The Park’. Making a return to Park Jefferson Speedway, the 700 horsepower machines will be led by point leader Blair Nordrift as the series will compete for $1500 to win courtesy of PepsiCo of Siouxland.

Other classes that will be in action on Saturday night include the Stevenson Hardware RACESaver Sprints, the J&JN Fitting IMCA Stock Cars, and the IMCA Hobby Stocks.

This event will NOT be streamed on Pay-Per-View so fans are encouraged to make their way out to the Speedway on Saturday night.

Gates will open at 4pm, with hot laps salted for 615pm, and racing action set to go green at 7pm.

Those wishing to attend this race in person should click over to https://market.myracepass.com/store/tickets/?i=1205685&store=10866.

