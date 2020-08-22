Justin Henderson Charges From Mid-Pack to Win MSTS Feature at Rapid Speedway

Midwest Sprint Touring Series
Rapid Speedway
Rock Rapids, Iowa
Friday August 21, 2020
Property Solutions of America Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 5T-Mark Toews[1]
2. 33-James Broty[2]
3. 20-Brant O’Banion[5]
4. 11X-Gregg Bakker[6]
5. 22-Kaleb Johnson[4]
6. 51A-Elliot Amdahl[3]
7. 10-Trevor Serbus[7]
Property Solutions of America Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 5-Eric Lutz[2]
2. 53-Jack Dover[6]
3. ACE-Dusty Zomer[1]
4. 83-Justin Henderson[7]
5. 17B-Ryan Bickett[4]
6. 24B-Joey Danley[3]
7. 23-John Lambertz[5]
Property Solutions of America Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 10J-Justin Jacobsma[3]
2. 14-Jody Rosenboom[4]
3. 33B-Scott Broty[1]
4. 35L-Cody Ledger[5]
5. 2-Derrik Lusk[7]
6. 03X-Jamey Ogston[2]
7. 7-Johnny Sullivan[6]
Property Solutions of America Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)
1. 75-Tommy Barber[3]
2. 15C-Carter Chevalier[2]
3. 32-Dusty Ballenger[6]
4. 03-Shayle Bade[4]
5. 29-Brandon Stevenson[1]
6. 7C-Clinton Bruns[7]
7. 101-Chuck McGillivray[5]
Property Solutions of America B-Main (8 Laps)
1. 29-Brandon Stevenson[1]
2. 24B-Joey Danley[3]
3. 51A-Elliot Amdahl[2]
4. 23-John Lambertz[6]
5. 101-Chuck McGillivray[8]
6. 10-Trevor Serbus[7]
7. 03X-Jamey Ogston[4]
8. 7-Johnny Sullivan[5]
Property Solutions of America A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 83-Justin Henderson[9]
2. 32-Dusty Ballenger[2]
3. 14-Jody Rosenboom[5]
4. 20-Brant O’Banion[7]
5. 5-Eric Lutz[8]
6. 24B-Joey Danley[22]
7. 11X-Gregg Bakker[12]
8. 75-Tommy Barber[3]
9. 15C-Carter Chevalier[11]
10. 33-James Broty[10]
11. 03-Shayle Bade[17]
12. 51A-Elliot Amdahl[23]
13. 10J-Justin Jacobsma[4]
14. 35L-Cody Ledger[13]
15. 22-Kaleb Johnson[18]
16. 23-John Lambertz[24]
17. 17B-Ryan Bickett[19]
18. ACE-Dusty Zomer[14]
19. 2-Derrik Lusk[16]
20. 7C-Clinton Bruns[20]
21. 53-Jack Dover[1]
22. 5T-Mark Toews[6]
23. 33B-Scott Broty[15]
24. 29-Brandon Stevenson[21]