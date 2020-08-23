Jake Neuman Triumphs at Mighty Macon Speedway

From POWRi

Macon, IL. (08/22/2020) Advancing from the 2nd spot, outside of row one, Jake Neuman of New Berlin, IL. methodically marched his way through the field and into contention for the lead late on in the 30-lap main event at Macon Speedway. Sneaking by Cannon Mcintosh and Buddy Kofoid, Neuman to inherit the lead on lap 21 and held on to take his trip to victory lane.

The 30-lap main event would line up with Cannon McIntosh of Bixby, OK. and Jake Neuman on the front row. Mcintosh claimed the initial lead aboard his Keith Kunz Motorsports No. 71k, but his control was short-lived, as Buddy Kofoid made a wild four-wide move entering turn number 1 and slid underneath four cars to take over the second position on the second lap.

On the ensuing restart after an early caution, Kofoid took a look to the inside of McIntosh into turn one, but slight contact created a bobble and stacked the field back up. Checking out as the laps wound down, Kofoids lead only grew until a caution halfway through as Jake Neuman took over the second position. Neuman sits in the second position waiting to make his move and take over the lead. Neuman found for the lead and conquered on lap 21, as a caution comes out. The field stacked back up and set up a nail-biting 5 laps after the restart to decide it all. Nauman determined to break through for his first POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League victory this year, sticks to the top side and does just so.

Buddy Kofoid of Penngrove, CA. brought the Keith Kunz Motorsports No. 67 home with a second-place finish, while teammate Cannon McIntosh rounded off a podium finish in his No. 71k Keith Kunz Motorsports entry. Mitchell Davis finished in the fourth position and Zach Daum rounded out the top five.

“I thought they were going to wreck each other, they got together a little bit, so I just had to take advantage of it. This really helps with the championship and beating the KKM cars, they are the best there is.” Winner Jake Neuman

“Towards the end I did some things to my line and passed cannon back, and honestly I think I was better than jake at the end.” Buddy Kofoid finishing in the second position.

“We’ve been pretty good the last few nights, I tried everything. I thought I had myself in a good spot there at the end and I just let it slip away. I can’t thank everything on this team enough.” Cannon McIntosh finishing in the third position

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League will be back in action for the final night of SPEED Weekend at Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, IL. Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action on the racing program? Subscribe today at POWRi.TV to catch all of the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND.

Schoenfeld Headers Heat 1 Winner: 71K – CANNON MCINTOSH

AFCO Heat 2 Winner: 85 – JERRY COONS JR

Diversified Machine Inc. Heat 3 Winner: 21 – ZACH DAUM

Auto Meter Heat 4 Winner: 3N – JAKE NEUMAN

Super Clean High Point: 71K – CANNON MCINTOSH

Rod End Supply Semi-Feature 1: 72 – SAM JOHNSON

TRD Hard Charger: 56D – MITCHELL DAVIS

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 3N – JAKE NEUMAN

POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League Feature Results (30 laps): 1. 3N – JAKE NEUMAN 2. 67 – BUDDY KOFOID 3. 71K – CANNON MCINTOSH 4. 56D – MITCHELL DAVIS 5. 21 – ZACH DAUM 6. 85 – JERRY COONS JR 7. 71 – KAYLEE BRYSON 8. 00 – TREY GROPP 9. 9 – DAISON PURSLEY 10. 77W – JOEY WIRTH 11. 35 – TYLER ROBBINS 12. 21K – EMILIO HOOVER 13. 15 – EMERSON AXSOM 14. 2H – LUKE HOWARD 15. 27 – AUSTIN WOOD 16. 72 – SAM JOHNSON 17. 11 – ANDY BISHOP 18. 3W – BRANDON WAELTI 19. 10C – DALTON CAMFIELD 20. 97A – AUSTIN O’DELL 21. 49 – JOE B MILLER 22. 08 – NOAH GASS 23. 50 – DANIEL ADLER 24. 28 – ACE MCCARTHY

