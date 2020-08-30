Kyle Larson Wins Lucas Oil Series Feature at Port Royal in Second Career Late Model Start

From Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

PORT ROYAL, PA (August 29, 2020) – In only his second career start in a dirt late model, Kyle Larson led all 50 laps to win Saturday Night’s Rumble by the River Round 3 at Port Royal Speedway. Larson crossed the finish line .499 seconds ahead of Silver Dollar Nationals winner, Brandon Sheppard to become the 17th different winner this year in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. Gregg Satterlee crossed the finish line in third followed by Chris Ferguson and Thursday Night’s winner, Tim McCreadie.

Larson had already claimed three wins in a winged sprint car at Port Royal in his career, entering the event. He had to contend with tough challenges from Sheppard and Hudson O’Neal for the first 27 laps of the race, until O’Neal slowed with a flat right rear tire. That left Larson and Sheppard to battle it out for the win, but Satterlee and Ferguson joined in on the fray to try to make it a four-man battle. With less than five laps to go there were three other drivers chasing down Larson in traffic in the closing laps.

The 28-year-old California native has recorded 34 wins in open wheel racing this year and has now added a dirt late model win to his impressive resume this year. “No doubt this is probably one of, if not the biggest wins ever of my career. I thought we would be okay, but I didn’t think I was going to win a race. To climb into something that’s way different than I have ever been in and to have success with a great team just means a lot,” said the winner, whose first career start in a late model came on Thursday at Port Royal where he finished fifth.

Sheppard entered the event with 25 overall wins on the season, and closed on Larson in the late going. He came up just short of his fifth LOLMDS win of the year. “I felt like I was closing in on him [Larson]. I was good on the longer runs. I really couldn’t take off very well on the restarts and we had a bunch of restarts tonight. That wasn’t helping me. Kyle did a really good job; he does a good job in anything he drives.”

Satterlee had his personal win streak snapped at four on Thursday Night, but fought hard and was in contention for the win. “It was tough to gain on those guys up front. Congrats to Kyle for beating everyone here on the first weekend he has ever driven one of these cars. I had a really good car. I survived those restarts, they were a little sketchy. I wish I could have more chances at the leaders while in lapped traffic. I think it would have really been interesting.”

Ferguson, who ran fourth in Thursday’s feature earned the Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race as he came from the outside of row eight to take fourth at the finish. “I can’t say enough about my guys, they work their tails off every time I am out on the track. Man, I love this place. This is the first time we have been here and I wish it were a 100-lap race. The car was flawless.”

McCreadie dominated the LOLMDS event on Thursday Night, but still came home in fifth tonight. “We just missed it tonight. I just couldn’t get the car to do what I wanted to. They are all first class drivers that finished in front of me.”

The winner’s Lee Roy and Kevin Rumley Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by D&E Marine, Rumley Engineering, Lucas Oil Products, Bilstein Shocks, and Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas.

Completing the top ten were Earl Pearson Jr., Jimmy Owens, Kyle Strickler, Mason Zeigler, and Rick Eckert.

