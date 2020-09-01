Ryan Robinson Scores Fourth Win of Season as he Triumphs at Marysville Raceway

PETERSEN MEDIA

Ryan Robinson and Weiher Racing continued on with their strong 2020 campaign over the last week as the team pocked their fourth win of the year during mid-week action at Marysville Raceway.

“We really have a great baseline for Marysville Raceway, and I felt like we had the car to beat all night on Wednesday,” Ryan Robinson said. “I could put our car anywhere I wanted, and it really helped us get through traffic and grab a win.”

Wednesday night during Marysville Raceway’s regular season finale, Robinson got the night underway by timing the Mako Farms, Inc./LP Holdings/RPI backed No. 14w entry in fastest in time trials.

Going from fourth to second in his heat, Robinson was safely in the nightly redraw where the three placed him in the second row for the 25-lap finale.

Getting into second on the opening lap, Robinson would take advantage of a rare Sean Becker miscue on the race’s second lap and take over the lead. On a very racy Marysville Raceway surface, Robinson set a torrid pace and was able to get through traffic with extreme precession.

A late race yellow set up an exciting finish as Robinson would find himself battling with Shane Golobic. With Golobic actually taking over the top spot, Robinson would counter and get back to the lead and go on to pocket his fourth win of the season.

Looking to double down on Sunday night at Petaluma Speedway, Robinson got off to another really strong start as he timed in second fastest in qualifying time trials.

Making a couple small adjustments before his heat race, the proved positive as Robinson was able to advance from his fourth starting position to pick up the win and again find himself in the all-important redraw that would set the feature event line up.

With Lady Luck on his side, the one pill put Robinson on the pole for the feature event. Not expecting the surface to ‘come back’ as much as it did in the feature, Robinson would find himself battling a bit of a tight racecar. Still able to lead the way early, Robinson would do a great job of fending off the likes of Justin Sanders and Andy Forsberg.

On the 16th lap Robinson would get too tight and he would fall back to second before biking on the 17th lap and bringing his machine to a stop. Going to the tail with just eight laps left in the race, Robinson would cap his weekend off with a 13th place finish.

“Big thanks to Todd Weiher, and this team for giving me a car that was fast enough to get two wins over the last week,” Ryan Robinson said. “It was great to grab another win on Wednesday, and we were all a little bummed with how Sunday ended after leading and running up front.”

Weiher Racing would like to thank Mako Farms, Inc., LP Holdings, Roseville Precision, Inc., Escalon Body and Frame, Seth’s Racing Engines, Papa Chuck, Threadz Design, JDS Tile & Construction, Inc., and Morrison Concrete for their support in 2020!

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-14, Wins-4, Top 5’s-8, Top 10’s-10

ON TAP: Robinson and Weiher Racing will have a couple weekends off before returning to action on 9/19 at Placerville Speedway.

STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with Ryan Robinson by following him on Twitter @RyanRobinsonRcn