National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Raffle Car Set for South Dakota

From Bob Baker

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (September 3, 2020) – The Speedway Motors/EMi National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum raffle sprint car is traveling to Huset’s Speedway near Brandon, South Dakota this weekend! The World of Outlaws will be conducting a two-day event at Huset’s on Saturday, September 5, and Sunday, September 6.

The raffle sprint car will be given away Friday, December 18, 2020, making this the last appearance for the car in the South Dakota area. Tickets are just $20, or six for $100.

The raffle sprint car features an EMi chassis and is powered by a Speedway Motors Racing Engines 410 engine. The car is the thirteenth to be raffled off by the non-profit National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, which receives all proceeds. The bi-annual program includes donations from sprint car manufacturers across the country.

Sponsors involved with the raffle car include…

Speedway Motors Racing Engines, EMi, All Pro Heads, Pro Shocks, AFCO, Cold Fire, Amick, KSE, MPI, Weld Wheels, Hoosier, Wilwood, Autometer, Tel Tac, Winters, Saldana Racing Products, HRP, M&W Aluminum, FK Bearings, Goodridge, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, PAC Racing Springs, Fragola, Butlerbuilt, Manley, Kinsler, Waterman, Walker, ARP, Cometic, Huggins, T&D, Callies, Dyers, CP Carrillo, Total Seal, King Engine Bearing Specialist, Isky, Trend, Dan Olson Racing Products, MSD, Shaver, and Moose.

Tickets can also be purchased at www.SprintCarRaffle.net.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.