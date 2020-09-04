Gold Crown is Back

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (09/03/2020) The race-season of schedule adjustments wages-on, as 2020 continues to throw unprecedented curveballs at nearly every corner. Working diligently to offer racers and fans the best in open-wheel excitement, Tri City Speedway, in Granite City, IL and POWRi, are proud to announce the revival of “The Gold Crown Midget Nationals”. A two-day open-wheel spectacular with big money on the line, Friday, October 2nd and Saturday, October 3rd.

Originally scheduled to compete at Jacksonville Speedway on Friday, October 2nd the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League will now venture down to Granite City, Illinois for a two-day stop of side-by-side racing. Paying $3000 to win on Friday night, Saturday’s feature event will be $500 to start with the victor earning a $5000 payday.

Reviving one of the biggest events in the national midget racing world, the 9th Annual Gold Crown Midget Nationals at Tri-City Speedway will see all the top stars and cars from all divisions compete for supremacy. Three years have passed since the previous running of the Gold Crown Event, giving competitors a little extra motivation to bring home the top prize.

Classes scheduled to compete in both nights of racing action include the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League, Midwest Open Wheel Association 410 Wing Sprints, POWRi RaceSaver 305 Sprints, and the Tri-City Non-wing Micros. (POWRi Engler Machine and Tool Outlaw 600cc Micro Sprints are not scheduled for competition.)

Set to make their second appearance at Tri-City Speedway in 2020, MOWA continues to raise the standard of 410 wing-sprint competition with outstanding racing action. In the previous visit, series front-runner Paul Nienhiser would win in a thrilling three-car battle for the top prize with twenty-eight drivers all signing in to compete. Now with MOWA added onto the Gold Crown docket, even more excitement has been added to the already top-notch series.

Friday, October 2nd and Saturday, October 3rd program format and running times will be released in the upcoming weeks, stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

