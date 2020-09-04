McIntosh Uses Final Lap Pass to Taste Victory at Sweet Springs

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: September 4, 2020 – Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Sweet Springs, Missouri – 1/6-Mile Dirt Oval

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson/Marshall-11.863 (New Track Record); 2. Buddy Kofoid, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-11.941; 3. Sam Johnson, 72, Johnson-11.955; 4. Thomas Meseraull, 7x, RMS-11.964; 5. Spencer Bayston, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-12.028; 6. Tanner Carrick, 35, Petry-12.043; 7. Clinton Boyles, 98, RMS-12.050; 8. Emerson Axsom, 15, Petry-12.051; 9. Tanner Thorson, 19, Hayward-12.061; 10. Daison Pursley, 9, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.082; 11. Cannon McIntosh, 71K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.093; 12. Kaylee Bryson, 71, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.101; 13. Jesse Love, 97, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.102; 14. Chase Johnson, 25, Malloy-12.138; 15. Andrew Felker, 44s, Shields-12.184; 16. Cole Bodine, 39BC, Clauson/Marshall-12.220; 17. Ethan Mitchell, 19m, Bundy Built-12.263; 18. Chris Windom, 89, Tucker/Boat-12.286; 19. Robert Dalby, 4, Dalby-12.340; 20. Justin Grant, 4A, RAMS-12.400; 21. Noah Gass, 20G, Gass-12.400; 22. Ace McCarthy, 28, Dave Mac-12.403; 23. Trey Gropp, 00, Mounce-12.436; 24. Andrew Layser, 82, Tucker/Boat-12.478; 25. Trey Marcham, 32, Marcham-12.487; 26. Riley Kreisel, 56AP, Young-12.491; 27. Chad Winfrey, 321, Winfrey-12.649; 28. Andy Bishop, 11, Harris-12.658; 29. Joe Boyles, 98B, Boyles-12.755; 30. Gage Rucker, 19G, Hayward-12.779; 31. Hayden Reinbold, 19A, Reinbold/Underwood-12.954; 32. Branigan Roark, 4c, Shields-12.976; 33. Mark Billings, 60E, Billings-13.136.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Justin Grant, 2. Tanner Thorson, 3. Spencer Bayston, 4. Jesse Love, 5. Ethan Mitchell, 6. Trey Marcham, 7. Tyler Courtney, 8. Joe Boyles, 9. Mark Billings. 2:03.358 (New Track Record)

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Chris Windom, 2. Tanner Carrick, 3. Ace McCarthy, 4. Buddy Kofoid, 5. Daison Pursley, 6. Chase Johnson, 7. Gage Rucker, 8. Riley Kreisel. 2:04.393

AUTOMETER THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Robert Dalby, 2. Cannon McIntosh, 3. Andrew Felker, 4. Clinton Boyles, 5. Hayden Reinbold, 6. Chad Winfrey, 7. Sam Johnson, 8. Trey Gropp. 2:03.745

INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Thomas Meseraull, 2. Noah Gass, 3. Andrew Layser, 4. Emerson Axsom, 5. Kaylee Bryson, 6. Cole Bodine, 7. Andy Bishop. 2:07.145

INDY METAL FINISHING SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Daison Pursley, 2. Trey Marcham, 3. Tyler Courtney, 4. Chase Johnson, 5. Kaylee Bryson, 6. Cole Bodine, 7. Ethan Mitchell, 8. Riley Kreisel, 9. Chad Winfrey, 10. Gage Rucker, 11. Hayden Reinbold, 12. Joe Boyles, 13. Andy Bishop, 14. Mark Billings. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Cannon McIntosh (13), 2. Chris Windom (7), 3. Tyler Courtney (10), 4. Tanner Thorson (11), 5. Thomas Meseraull (5), 6. Daison Pursley (12), 7. Andrew Felker (17), 8. Robert Dalby (8), 9. Tanner Carrick (3), 10. Kaylee Bryson (14), 11. Spencer Bayston (4), 12. Andrew Layser (21), 13. Emerson Axsom (1), 14. Ace McCarthy (20), 15. Trey Marcham (22), 16. Noah Gass (19), 17. Jesse Love (15), 18. Cole Bodine (18), 19. Ethan Mitchell (23), 20. Chase Johnson (16), 21. Clinton Boyles (2), 22. Buddy Kofoid (6), 23. Justin Grant (9). NT

**Sam Johnson flipped during the fourth heat. Buddy Kofoid & Justin Grant flipped on lap 1 of the feature. Chase Johnson flipped on lap 18 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 Clinton Boyles, Laps 2-16 Tanner Carrick, Laps 17-29 Chris Windom, Lap 30 Cannon McIntosh.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Chris Windom-1,194, 2-Tyler Courtney-1,160, 3-Tanner Thorson-1,115, 4-Buddy Kofoid-1,089, 5-Cannon McIntosh-1,021, 6-Tanner Carrick-892, 7-Daison Pursley-842, 8-Cole Bodine-753, 9-Andrew Layser-708, 10-Justin Grant-650.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Chris Windom-126, 2-Tanner Thorson-83, 3-Kyle Cummins-74, 4-Justin Grant-73, 5-Cannon McIntosh-69, 6-Shane Cottle-68, 7-Kyle Larson-62, 8-Logan Seavey-62, 9-Daison Pursley-54, 10-Andrew Layser-53.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: September 5, 2020 – Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Sweet Springs, Missouri – 1/6-Mile Dirt Oval