Rahmer Wins Feature on Bob Stewart Tribute Night at Williams Grove

MECHCNICSBURG, PA (September 4, 2020) — Freddie Rahmer’s father, Fred, stood in victory lane many times at Williams Grove Speedway with former car owner Bob Stewart. Friday night it was Freddie’s turn to do so after winning the feature during a tribute night to Stewart at Williams Grove Speedway.
Rahmer’s victory did not come easy as he had to overcome contact with the wall in turn four early in the main event, taking the lead from Anthony Macri with a slide job in turn four. Rahmer then was mired behind slower traffic and allowed Macri and Brent Marks to close back in, but Rahmer was able to hold on for the victory. Macri and Marks exchanged slide jobs for second with Marks getting the spot on the final lap. Lucas Wolfe and T.J. Stutts rounded out the top five.
Zach Newlin won the 358 sprint car feature.
Williams Grove Speedway
Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania
Friday September 4, 2020
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 51-Freddie Rahmer
2. 5m-Brent Marks
3. 39m-Anthony Macri
4. 24-Lucas Wolfe
5. 11t-T.J. Stutts
6. 1w-Matt Campbell
7. 21b-Brian Brown
8. 48-Danny Dietrich
9. 3z-Brock Zearfoss
10. 45-Jeff Halligan
11. 99m-Kyle Moody
12. 91-Kyle Reinhardt
13. 39-Justin Peck
14. 73b-Brett Michalski
15. 75d-Chase Dietz
16. 12-Robert Ballou
17. 1st-Steve Surinak
18. 4l-Dwight Leppo
19. 12w-Troy Fraker
20. 27s-Adrian Shaffer
21. 8s-Trenton Sheaffer
22. 21-Brian Montieth
23. 1x-Chad Trout
24. 5-Tyler Ross
Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. Zach Newlin
2. Derek Locke
3. Matt Findley
4. Chris Arnold
5. Dylan Norris
6. Steve Owings
7. Chris Frank
8. Justin Foster
9. Ashley Capetta
10. Kevin Nouse
11. Jordan Givler
12. Scott Fisher
13. Brett Strickler
14. Cody Fletcher
15. Jordan Strickler
16. Zachary Cool
17. Wyatt Hinkle
18. Russell Hammaker
19. Jacob Galloway
20. Nat Tuckey
21. Doug Hammaker
22. Kyle Denmyer
23. Brett Wanner
24. Tyler Brehm