Rahmer Wins Feature on Bob Stewart Tribute Night at Williams Grove

MECHCNICSBURG, PA (September 4, 2020) — Freddie Rahmer’s father, Fred, stood in victory lane many times at Williams Grove Speedway with former car owner Bob Stewart. Friday night it was Freddie’s turn to do so after winning the feature during a tribute night to Stewart at Williams Grove Speedway.

Rahmer’s victory did not come easy as he had to overcome contact with the wall in turn four early in the main event, taking the lead from Anthony Macri with a slide job in turn four. Rahmer then was mired behind slower traffic and allowed Macri and Brent Marks to close back in, but Rahmer was able to hold on for the victory. Macri and Marks exchanged slide jobs for second with Marks getting the spot on the final lap. Lucas Wolfe and T.J. Stutts rounded out the top five.

Zach Newlin won the 358 sprint car feature.

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Friday September 4, 2020

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 51-Freddie Rahmer

2. 5m-Brent Marks

3. 39m-Anthony Macri

4. 24-Lucas Wolfe

5. 11t-T.J. Stutts

6. 1w-Matt Campbell

7. 21b-Brian Brown

8. 48-Danny Dietrich

9. 3z-Brock Zearfoss

10. 45-Jeff Halligan

11. 99m-Kyle Moody

12. 91-Kyle Reinhardt

13. 39-Justin Peck

14. 73b-Brett Michalski

15. 75d-Chase Dietz

16. 12-Robert Ballou

17. 1st-Steve Surinak

18. 4l-Dwight Leppo

19. 12w-Troy Fraker

20. 27s-Adrian Shaffer

21. 8s-Trenton Sheaffer

22. 21-Brian Montieth

23. 1x-Chad Trout

24. 5-Tyler Ross

Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. Zach Newlin

2. Derek Locke

3. Matt Findley

4. Chris Arnold

5. Dylan Norris

6. Steve Owings

7. Chris Frank

8. Justin Foster

9. Ashley Capetta

10. Kevin Nouse

11. Jordan Givler

12. Scott Fisher

13. Brett Strickler

14. Cody Fletcher

15. Jordan Strickler

16. Zachary Cool

17. Wyatt Hinkle

18. Russell Hammaker

19. Jacob Galloway

20. Nat Tuckey

21. Doug Hammaker

22. Kyle Denmyer

23. Brett Wanner

24. Tyler Brehm