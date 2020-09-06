Taylor Sweeps ASCS Frontier Weekend At Sweetwater Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

ROCK SPRINGS, Wy. (September 5, 2020) Wasting no time adding his second Brodix ASCS Frontier Region triumph to his list of accomplishments, Wyoming’s Zac Taylor made it back to back wins at Sweetwater Speedway.

Traveling from Colorado, Zack Merritt crossed second with Damon McCune third. Robert DeHaan and Mindy McCune made up the top five.

With a sixth-place finish, Jeremy McCune wrapped up his second Brodix ASCS Frontier Region Championship in as many years, winning over his son, Damon, by 149 markers. Shad Petersen ended up seventh with Caleb Crowther, Madison Crowther, and Channin Filler, completing the top ten.

Updates on the 2021 season will be posted as they are made available.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation, log onto www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Frontier Region

Sweetwater Speedway (Rock Springs, Wy.)

Saturday, September 5, 2020

Heat 1: 1. 74U-Chauncey Filler[6]; 2. 74-Zack Merritt[1]; 3. 0J-Jeremy McCune[3]; 4. 77X-Shad Petersen[2]; 5. 11-Mindy McCune[5]; 6. 14-Madison Crowther[4]

Heat 2: 1. 86-Zac Taylor[2]; 2. 33-Robert DeHaan[1]; 3. 5C-Channing Filler[5]; 4. 77-Damon McCune[4]; 5. 38-Caleb Crowther[3]

A Feature: 1. 86-Zac Taylor[4]; 2. 74-Zack Merritt[3]; 3. 77-Damon McCune[5]; 4. 33-Robert DeHaan[8]; 5. 11-Mindy McCune[9]; 6. 0J-Jeremy McCune[7]; 7. 77X-Shad Petersen[6]; 8. 38-Caleb Crowther[10]; 9. 14-Madison Crowther[11]; 10. 5C-Channing Filler[1]; 11. 74U-Chauncey Filler[2]