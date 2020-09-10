Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway

Placerville Logo

From Gary Thomas
To avoid any confusion on the upcoming schedule, here are the next two events occurring at Placerville Speedway and the divisions taking part-

Saturday September 19th: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and the Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association

Saturday October 3rd: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and the BCRA Midget Lites | Big Trophy Night

The grandstands continue to be closed for spectators and all pit area guidelines remain in place. For a refresher of the guidelines visit https://www.placervillespeedway.com/covid-faqs

All the action from these shows can be seen via www.floracing.com as they continue to provide outstanding coverage of events in Northern California.

