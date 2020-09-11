Boyles and Denney Win at Gas City

GAS CITY, IN (September 11, 2020) — Clinton Boyles and Jacob Denney won the non-wing sprint car and USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series features respectively Friday night at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Boyles held off Scotty Weir and Matt Westfall to pick up his second win of the 2020 season. The victory was also Denney’s second of the 2020 season.
Gas City I-69 Speedway
Gas City, IN
Friday September 11, 2020
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. Clinton Boyles
2. Scotty Weir
3. Matt Westfall
4. Nick Bilbee
5. Shane Cockrum
6. Korbyn Hayslett
7. Dustin Ingle
8. Travis Berryhill
9. JJ Hughes
10. Cole Bodine
11. Zack Pretorius
12. Colten Cottle
13. Slater Helt
14. Cody White
15. Anthony D’Alessio
16. Brandon Long
17. Matt Goodnight
18. Jack James
19. Brayden Clark
20. Max Adams
21. Damon Cooley
22. Parker Fredrickson
USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
Feature:
1. Jacob Denney
2. Chett Gehrke
3. Ian Creager
4. Stratton Briggs
5. Bryce Massingill
6. Zack Gingerich
7. Jon Watson
8. Keith Ousley
9. Kameron Gladish
10. Kyle Dager
11. Mike Hessel
12. Shelby Yeaples
13. Adam Taylor
14. Gunnar Lucius
15. Zane Briggs
16. Kyle Kriegbaum
17. Aaron Leffel
18. Abby Hohlbein
19. Jim Jones
20. Adam Schment
21. Corey Guingrich
22. Thomas Bigelow
23. Bill Dunham