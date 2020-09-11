Boyles and Denney Win at Gas City

GAS CITY, IN (September 11, 2020) — Clinton Boyles and Jacob Denney won the non-wing sprint car and USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series features respectively Friday night at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Boyles held off Scotty Weir and Matt Westfall to pick up his second win of the 2020 season. The victory was also Denney’s second of the 2020 season.

Gas City I-69 Speedway

Gas City, IN

Friday September 11, 2020

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. Clinton Boyles

2. Scotty Weir

3. Matt Westfall

4. Nick Bilbee

5. Shane Cockrum

6. Korbyn Hayslett

7. Dustin Ingle

8. Travis Berryhill

9. JJ Hughes

10. Cole Bodine

11. Zack Pretorius

12. Colten Cottle

13. Slater Helt

14. Cody White

15. Anthony D’Alessio

16. Brandon Long

17. Matt Goodnight

18. Jack James

19. Brayden Clark

20. Max Adams

21. Damon Cooley

22. Parker Fredrickson

USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series

Feature:

1. Jacob Denney

2. Chett Gehrke

3. Ian Creager

4. Stratton Briggs

5. Bryce Massingill

6. Zack Gingerich

7. Jon Watson

8. Keith Ousley

9. Kameron Gladish

10. Kyle Dager

11. Mike Hessel

12. Shelby Yeaples

13. Adam Taylor

14. Gunnar Lucius

15. Zane Briggs

16. Kyle Kriegbaum

17. Aaron Leffel

18. Abby Hohlbein

19. Jim Jones

20. Adam Schment

21. Corey Guingrich

22. Thomas Bigelow

23. Bill Dunham