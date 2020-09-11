Dewease Wins Friday Night Feature at Port Royal

From Tyler Altmeyer

Central Pennsylvania living legend, Lance Dewease, made the Pennsylvania Posse diehards extra proud on Friday night at Port Royal Speedway, not only defending home dirt against the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 during the annual Night Before the Tuscarora 50, but driving by, unarguably, the hottest open wheel ace on the planet, Kyle Larson, in the process. The All Star victory, the 40th of Dewease’s illustrious career and 11th at the Port Royal “Speed Palace,” secured the Fayetteville, Pennsylvania-native a $6,000 payday, as well as an automatic starting position in Saturday’s 50-lap, $53,000-to-win finale.

“I wanted to beat him pretty bad,” an elated Lance Dewease said of Kyle Larson in Port Royal Speedway victory lane. “When he beat me earlier in the year here, he waved at me when he passed me coming off of four. I didn’t wave at him when I passed him tonight. Hats off to my entire crew here. Kyle (Larson) hasn’t been passed too many times this year once he’s had the lead.”

Dewease’s march to the Port Royal Speedway victory lane platform commenced from the outside of row two, and although the lead pair, Elk Grove, California’s Kyle Larson and Dillsburg, Pennsylvania’s Anthony Macri, sliced and diced for much of the 30-lapper, it was a waiting game for Dewease, not taking command for the first time until lap 25. In fact, Larson, who led the first 24 circuits, exchanged the lead with Macri on at least three occasions, all of which countered by Larson before the duo made their way back to the flagstand. In the meantime, Dewease loomed in third, maintaining a straight and steady pace around Port’s notorious bottom groove.

Lap after lap, Macri pressured Larson and the Paul Silva-owned No. 57 entry, especially utilizing lapped traffic that came into play for the first time on lap 12. The momentum change due to slower cars allowed the “Concrete Kid” to slide Larson through turns three and four on lap 14, and again through turns one and two on lap 21, each negated by “Yung Money.” Banging the boards on both ends of the speedway, Macri gave it one final try on lap 25, but to his surprise, and Larson’s, it was Dewease who pulled the trigger, ultimately slipping by the lead pair with a power move through the bottom of turns three and four.

“That’s the only way we can beat these guys,” Lance Dewease continued, driver of the Kreitz Racing, Schannauer Plumbing and Heating, Hess Ornamental Iron, No. 69K sprint car. “Both of those guys are really good; Anthony (Macri) has come a long way and Kyle (Larson) is the best in the business right now. You don’t get to pass guys like that too often. We were good all night and we were good last night, too, we just had some issues under caution. I was able to keep pace tonight and I figured I would be able to keep a better pace once those guys got to traffic. Kyle really never got away from us. I knew I would get a shot at them as long as the cautions didn’t come out putting everyone back in clean air.

“A big thanks to all of the fans for coming out tonight. Thank you all for supporting us week in and week out.”

Macri, who finally worked his way around Kyle Larson on lap 29, chased Dewease to the final checkers, followed by Larson, Dylan Cisney and Rico Abreu.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Port Royal Speedway

Port Royal, Pennsylvania

Friday September 11, 2020

Lincoln Electirc Qualifying

1. 39M-Anthony Macri, 16.442[33]

2. 24-Rico Abreu, 16.464[14]

3. 26-Cory Eliason, 16.535[43]

4. 70-Cale Thomas, 16.537[5]

5. 98-Jared Esh, 16.541[4]

6. 69K-Lance Dewease, 16.573[23]

7. 21-Brian Brown, 16.575[9]

8. 5-Brent Marks, 16.593[51]

9. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 16.600[39]

10. 17-Ian Madsen, 16.605[27]

11. 57-Kyle Larson, 16.643[37]

12. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 16.652[45]

13. 2M-Kerry Madsen, 16.667[20]

14. 5C-Dylan Cisney, 16.669[2]

15. 1-Logan Wagner, 16.686[1]

16. 39-Spencer Bayston, 16.716[22]

17. 48-Danny Dietrich, 16.736[44]

18. 2F-AJ Flick, 16.760[30]

19. 11T-TJ Stutts, 16.769[18]

20. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 16.781[40]

21. 99-Skylar Gee, 16.796[6]

22. 39T-Justin Peck, 16.822[21]

23. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 16.825[38]

24. 14-Tony Stewart, 16.831[11]

25. 11-Zeb Wise, 16.844[24]

26. 9-James McFadden, 16.876[26]

27. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 16.889[50]

28. 13-Paul McMahan, 16.895[36]

29. 17B-Steve Buckwalter, 16.903[8]

30. 12-Blane Heimbach, 16.935[12]

31. 87K-Alan Krimes, 16.941[17]

32. 33W-Michael Walter, 16.953[34]

33. 6-Ryan Smith, 17.009[16]

34. 14T-Tyler Walton, 17.015[13]

35. 72-Shane Stewart, 17.043[42]

36. 55K-Robbie Kendall, 17.070[10]

37. 73B-Brett Michalski, 17.073[3]

38. 99M-Kyle Moody, 17.073[7]

39. 91R-Kyle Reinhardt, 17.082[41]

40. 17M-Kyle Smith, 17.139[15]

41. 42-Sye Lynch, 17.142[28]

42. 25-Tyler Bear, 17.169[35]

43. 55-Mike Wagner, 17.276[46]

44. 24W-Lucas Wolfe, 17.442[49]

45. 21M-Brian Montieth, 17.525[48]

46. 75-Nicole Bower, 17.601[29]

47. 91-Anthony Fiore, 17.687[32]

48. 880-Drew Ritchey, 17.738[25]

49. 19M-Landon Myers, 17.840[47]

50. W20-Greg Wilson, 17.987[31]

51. 12W-Troy Fraker, 18.788[19]

Ford Performance Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5C-Dylan Cisney[1]

2. 99-Skylar Gee[6]

3. 70-Cale Thomas[4]

4. 1-Logan Wagner[5]

5. 98-Jared Esh[3]

6. 14-Tony Stewart[7]

7. 99M-Kyle Moody[10]

8. 17B-Steve Buckwalter[8]

9. 73B-Brett Michalski[11]

10. 21-Brian Brown[2]

11. 55K-Robbie Kendall[9]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 24-Rico Abreu[4]

2. 11T-TJ Stutts[2]

3. 2M-Kerry Madsen[3]

4. 39T-Justin Peck[1]

5. 12-Blane Heimbach[5]

6. 6-Ryan Smith[7]

7. 14T-Tyler Walton[8]

8. 87K-Alan Krimes[6]

9. 12W-Troy Fraker[10]

10. 17M-Kyle Smith[9]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 69K-Lance Dewease[4]

2. 17-Ian Madsen[3]

3. 11-Zeb Wise[5]

4. 42-Sye Lynch[7]

5. 39-Spencer Bayston[2]

6. 9-James McFadden[6]

7. 880-Drew Ritchey[9]

8. 75-Nicole Bower[8]

9. W20-Greg Wilson[10]

10. 2F-AJ Flick[1]

Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson[2]

2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[1]

3. 39M-Anthony Macri[4]

4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]

5. 51-Freddie Rahmer[5]

6. 25-Tyler Bear[9]

7. 91-Anthony Fiore[10]

8. 91R-Kyle Reinhardt[8]

9. 13-Paul McMahan[6]

10. 33W-Michael Walter[7]

Kistler Racing Products Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[2]

2. 48-Danny Dietrich[1]

3. 5-Brent Marks[3]

4. 26-Cory Eliason[4]

5. 55-Mike Wagner[7]

6. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[5]

7. 24W-Lucas Wolfe[8]

8. 72-Shane Stewart[6]

9. 21M-Brian Montieth[9]

10. 19M-Landon Myers[10]

Kears Speed Shop Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 2M-Kerry Madsen[1]

2. 39M-Anthony Macri[2]

3. 5-Brent Marks[5]

4. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]

5. 70-Cale Thomas[3]

6. 17-Ian Madsen[6]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson[1]

2. 69K-Lance Dewease[5]

3. 26-Cory Eliason[2]

4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]

5. 5C-Dylan Cisney[6]

6. 24-Rico Abreu[4]

Computer Man Inc C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 87K-Alan Krimes[2]

2. 91R-Kyle Reinhardt[4]

3. 72-Shane Stewart[3]

4. 75-Nicole Bower[5]

5. 13-Paul McMahan[6]

6. 73B-Brett Michalski[7]

7. 55K-Robbie Kendall[15]

8. W20-Greg Wilson[9]

9. 21M-Brian Montieth[8]

10. 17B-Steve Buckwalter[1]

11. 12W-Troy Fraker[10]

DNS: 2F-AJ Flick

DNS: 19M-Landon Myers

DNS: 17M-Kyle Smith

DNS: 33W-Michael Walter

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 51-Freddie Rahmer[4]

2. 55-Mike Wagner[6]

3. 21-Brian Brown[2]

4. 98-Jared Esh[1]

5. 39-Spencer Bayston[3]

6. 6-Ryan Smith[10]

7. 12-Blane Heimbach[5]

8. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[9]

9. 9-James McFadden[8]

10. 25-Tyler Bear[11]

11. 14-Tony Stewart[7]

12. 24W-Lucas Wolfe[14]

13. 880-Drew Ritchey[16]

14. 91R-Kyle Reinhardt[18]

15. 99M-Kyle Moody[13]

16. 91-Anthony Fiore[15]

17. 14T-Tyler Walton[12]

DNS: 87K-Alan Krimes

Ollies Bargain Outlet A-Main (35 Laps)

1. 69K-Lance Dewease[4]

2. 39M-Anthony Macri[3]

3. 57-Kyle Larson[2]

4. 5C-Dylan Cisney[10]

5. 24-Rico Abreu[12]

6. 2M-Kerry Madsen[1]

7. 26-Cory Eliason[6]

8. 5-Brent Marks[5]

9. 48-Danny Dietrich[13]

10. 17-Ian Madsen[11]

11. 70-Cale Thomas[9]

12. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[27]

13. 51-Freddie Rahmer[21]

14. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[8]

15. 87-Aaron Reutzel[7]

16. 1-Logan Wagner[18]

17. 98-Jared Esh[24]

18. 99-Skylar Gee[16]

19. 11T-TJ Stutts[14]

20. 11-Zeb Wise[17]

21. 55-Mike Wagner[22]

22. 39T-Justin Peck[19]

23. 21-Brian Brown[23]

24. 42-Sye Lynch[20]

25. 13-Paul McMahan[25]

26. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[15]

27. 25-Tyler Bear[26]