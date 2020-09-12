BMARA Rained Out at PDTR

From BMARA

PLYMOUTH, WI (September 11, 2020) — The Badger Midget Series scheduled Saturday Night Sept 12 has been rained out at Plymouth Dirt Track on the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds. Joining Badger on the nights race events will be the PDTR/MSA Sprint Car Series, Grand Nationals (Championship Night), and B Modifieds (Championship Night).

Chase McDermand holds a 22-point lead over Nick Baran heading to the season final Saturday Night Sept.26 at Sycamore Speedway. The event is round two of Advance Fastening Supply (AFS) Challenge. A $1,500 bonus awaits McDermand if he winsboth the Sept 5 & 26 Sycamore events. If McDermand fails to win both events, all drivers competing at both events will split up the bonus equally.

Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Chase McDermand 533; 2. Nick Baran 511; 3. Tyler Baran349; 4. Kevin Douglas 347; 5. Jeff Zelinski 310;6. Kurt Mayhew 286; 7. Derek Doerr 284; 8. Ryan Zielski 275; 9. Jeremy Douglas 266; 10. Kevin Olson 261.