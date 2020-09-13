It’s Fanelli With ASCS Elite North Non-Wing At El Paso County Raceway

Bryan Hulbert

CALHAN, Colo. (September 12, 2020) Getting his fourth win against the ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Series on Saturday night, New Mexico’s Michael Fanelli parked in Victory Lane at El Paso County Raceway.

Getting to the top of the field after starting fourth, Fanelli held off Coby Pearce for the win with Spencer Hill taking third. Brett Ream and Ryan Devitt completed the top five. Nick Nichols, Mike Hathaway, Jeff Seesholtz, Brian Hardman, and Austyn Gossel made the top ten.

The ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Series rolls into El Paso County Raceway again on September 26 for the 2020 season finale.

Race Results:

ASCS Elite North Non-Wing

El Paso County Raceway (Calhan, Colo.)

Saturday, September 12, 2020

Heat 1: 1. 11W-Spencer Hill[2]; 2. 8-Brett Ream[5]; 3. 35-Ryan Devitt[4]; 4. 28B-Matt Bolin[1]; 5. 27-Mike Hathaway[6]; 6. 59-Butch Hardman[7]; 7. 9-Jeff Seesholtz[3]

Heat 2: 1. 92-Coby Pearce[3]; 2. 75-Nick Nichols[1]; 3. 2-Michael Fanelli[6]; 4. 16G-Austyn Gossel[2]; 5. 16-Brian Hardman[4]; 6. 55-Gary Land[5]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 2-Michael Fanelli[4]; 2. 92-Coby Pearce[2]; 3. 11W-Spencer Hill[1]; 4. 8-Brett Ream[3]; 5. 35-Ryan Devitt[6]; 6. 75-Nick Nichols[5]; 7. 27-Mike Hathaway[9]; 8. 9-Jeff Seesholtz[12]; 9. 16-Brian Hardman[10]; 10. (DNF) 16G-Austyn Gossel[7]; 11. (DNF) 59-Butch Hardman[13]; 12. (DNF) 28B-Matt Bolin[8]; 13. (DNF) 55-Gary Land[11]