McIntosh Dominates at Port City Back in the Family Owned Car

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (09/13/2020) The POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League took a visit to Port City Raceway, and after a dominating 25 laps Cannon Mcintosh came out on top. McIntosh elected to start at the back of the field to try and capture an extra purse, and he did just that.

Early in racing action, Tristin Thomas of Burlington, WA. Took the lead coming from the fourth starting position. Jonathan Beason of Broken Arrow, OK. followed along in the second position and Morgan Frewaldt of Kansas City, KS. in third.

After a few early cautions, McIntosh had made his way up to the fifth-place position on lap 8 of the 25-lap feature. Thomas led the field to green after a caution and McIntosh set his sights on the top position. McIntosh stepped out and took the top side and never looked back. Cannon took the lead from Thomas following in second and Beason in third.

McIntosh still in command with five laps left, as he endured lapped traffic ahead. A caution caused the field to get stacked back up and McIntosh never looked back. Cannon McIntosh captured the trip to victory lane back in his family owned #5T at Port City Raceway. Jonathan Beason finished third and Noah Gass captured the third position.

“We had a lot of yellows early and I was able to get through the wrecks, there were a few that were close, but I just had to keep my eyes open. I ran a lot of laps here growing up and I’m just really comfortable around this racetrack” States feature winner, Cannon McIntosh.

Keizer Aluminum Wheels Heat Race 1 Winner: Tristin Thomas

Smith Titanium Heat Race 2 Winner: Noah Gass

Saldana Racing Products Heat Race 3 Winner: Jake Neuman

Rod End Supple Heat Race 4 Winner: Kyle Jones

High Point Man: Morgan Frewaldt

Super Clean B Feature Winner: Alex Sewell

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: Cannon McIntosh

Feature Results from Port City Raceway with the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League: (25 Laps) 1. 5T- Cannon McIntosh; 2. 8J- Jonathan Beason; 3. 20G- Noah Gass; 4. 26-Tristin Thomas; 5. 14E- Hank Davis; 6. 3N- Jake Neuman; 7. 00-Alex Sewell; 8. 7M- Chance Morton; 9. 28- Ace McCarthy; 10. 14F- Andrew Felker; 11. 84M- Kade Morton; 12. 7D- Michelle Decker; 13. 3-Dustin Gilbert; 14. (DNF) 4F- Chad Frewaldt; 15. (DNF) 70- Cade Cowles; 16. (DNF) 9- Morgan Frewaldt; 17. (DNF) 47K- Kevin Brewer; 18. (DNF) 22C- Blake Edwards; 19. (DNF) 21-Trey Gropp; 20. (DNF) 91K- Kevin Bayer; 21. (DNS) 7U- Kyle Jones