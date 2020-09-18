Wild Winged Shootout Announced for January at Arizona Speedway

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (September 18, 2020) — Growing on the success of the Wild West Shootout at Arizona Speedway series promoter Chris Kearns and track promoter Jonah Trussel have added an event for Winged 410 Sprint cars named “Wild Wing Shootout” set for January 21-24, 2020. The Wild Wing Shootout kicks off with an open practice on January 21st before three nights of sprint car racing.

Friday night’s program will pay $7,000 to win leading into a pair of $10,000 to win programs on Friday and Saturday. Former driver and current promoter Tommy Estes Jr. was named to oversee the sprint car competition. IMCA Modifieds will be features as the support division.

Additional event details as well as online ticket sales will be released in the coming weeks.

A website and social media channels have been launched for the Wild Wing Shootout at www.WildWingShootout.com and on Facebook under @wildwingshootout.