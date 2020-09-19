Golobic and Gullion Capture Opening-Night Wins POwer Series Nationals Huset’s

From Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Sept. 18, 2020) – Shane Golobic and Adam Gullion emerged victorious on Friday evening at Huset’s Speedway, which hosted the opening round of the DeKalb/Asgrow Power Series Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores.

A stout field of 45 360ci winged sprint cars and 33 RaceSaver sprints invaded the high-banked oval for the two-day event, which concludes on Saturday with the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series main event winner claiming $10,000 and the RaceSaver sprints winner earning $1,000.

Golobic capped a thrilling 25-lap, $5,000-to-win feature sanctioned by the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series on Friday by narrowly edging Jack Dover by .254 of a second.

“We made it too close there at the end,” Golobic said. “This place is awesome. I really enjoy racing here.”

Lynton Jeffrey led the first seven laps of the main event before Golobic found the high groove. He passed Dover for second on Lap 6 and two laps later Golobic drove around Jeffrey, who had just entered traffic.

Several laps later the track began to take some rubber toward the middle of the oval and that allowed Dover, who passed Jeffrey for second on Lap 18, to close within four tenths of a second on Golobic before the lone caution came out on Lap 19.

Despite taking the drivers out of traffic for the restart, Dover stayed within a few car lengths of Golobic during the final seven-lap shootout. Golobic began to reach traffic on the final lap and Dover made a last-ditch effort to drive around Golobic in turns three and four. The drivers were side by side in turn four, but Golobic was firmly in the rubber and that propelled him to the victory.

Dover’s runner-up result snapped a two-race winning streak at Huset’s Speedway. Austin McCarl charged from 10th to third place with Eric Lutz finishing fourth and Jeffrey fifth.

Skylar Prochaska and Shane Golobic set quick time in their qualifying groups. Dover, Jeffrey, Golobic and Carson McCarl each won a heat race. Brant O’Banion was the C Main winner and Lee Grosz claimed the B Main.

Gullion led the distance of the 20-lap RaceSaver sprints A Main to score his first career win at Huset’s Speedway, edging Dusty Ballenger by 0.336 of a second.

“We’ve only been here once before and we ran second,” Gullion said. “It feels really good to get the win. This is a holy grail place to race.”

Toby Chapman rallied from ninth to third. Stu Snyder placed fourth and Shon Pointer ended fifth.

Jesse Lindberg, Chapman, Gullion and Pointer were the heat race winners and Monty Ferriera won the B Main.

Saturday’s event is scheduled to begin with hot laps at 7 p.m. The front gates open at 4 p.m.

There are grandstand tickets available. Adult tickets are $28. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free. Pit passes are $35 for adults and $25 for children.

DeKalb/Asgrow Power Series Nationals

Huset’s Speedway

Brandon, South Dakota

Friday September 18, 2020

Midwest Power Series

360 Sprints – Winged

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 53-Jack Dover[1]

2. 09-Matt Juhl[2]

3. 83M-Justin Henderson[3]

4. 35-Skylar Prochaska[4]

5. 41S-Dominic Scelzi[6]

6. 4J-Lee Grosz[5]

7. 20G-Chris Graf[9]

8. 56N-Davey Heskin[7]

9. 20-Brant O’Banion[8]

10. 101-Chuck McGillivray[10]

11. 7-Clinton Bruns[11]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 83-Lynton Jeffrey[1]

2. 11X-Gregg Bakker[2]

3. 99-Austin McCarl[3]

4. 3-Tim Kaeding[6]

5. 14-Brooke Tatnell[4]

6. 05-Colin Smith[7]

7. 81-Terry McCarl[9]

8. 21-Adam Gullion[8]

9. 31A-CJ Johnson[10]

10. 11B-Ben Woods[11]

11. 22-Kaleb Johnson[5]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 17W-Shane Golobic[4]

2. 5-Eric Lutz[3]

3. 4-Cody Hansen[1]

4. 44S-Trey Starks[2]

5. 82-Jason Martin[6]

6. 33-James Broty[7]

7. 35L-Cody Ledger[5]

8. 10J-Justin Jacobsma[8]

9. 14T-Tim Estenson[10]

10. 75-Tommy Barber[9]

11. 33B-Scott Broty[12]

12. 14J-Mike Johnston[11]

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 27-Carson McCarl[4]

2. ACE-Dusty Zomer[2]

3. 40-Clint Garner[3]

4. 88-Kyle Offill[1]

5. 14R-Jody Rosenboom[8]

6. 17-Lee Goos Jr[5]

7. 44-Chris Martin[9]

8. 5X-Javen Ostermann[11]

9. 57-Matt Fredericksen[10]

10. 2-Derrik Lusk[7]

11. 23W-Sam Henderson[6]

C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 20-Brant O’Banion[1]

2. 14T-Tim Estenson[3]

3. 101-Chuck McGillivray[5]

4. 75-Tommy Barber[7]

5. 31A-CJ Johnson[2]

6. 2-Derrik Lusk[8]

7. 33B-Scott Broty[10]

8. 7-Clinton Bruns[9]

9. 11B-Ben Woods[6]

10. 14J-Mike Johnston[11]

DNS: 22-Kaleb Johnson

DNS: 23W-Sam Henderson

DNS: 57-Matt Fredericksen

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 4J-Lee Grosz[1]

2. 35L-Cody Ledger[2]

3. 44-Chris Martin[8]

4. 33-James Broty[4]

5. 20G-Chris Graf[6]

6. 17-Lee Goos Jr[5]

7. 81-Terry McCarl[7]

8. 75-Tommy Barber[16]

9. 56N-Davey Heskin[9]

10. 10J-Justin Jacobsma[11]

11. 05-Colin Smith[3]

12. 101-Chuck McGillivray[15]

13. 20-Brant O’Banion[13]

14. 21-Adam Gullion[10]

15. 14T-Tim Estenson[14]

16. 2-Derrik Lusk[18]

17. 5X-Javen Ostermann[12]

18. 31A-CJ Johnson[17]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 17W-Shane Golobic[3]

2. 53-Jack Dover[5]

3. 99-Austin McCarl[10]

4. 5-Eric Lutz[7]

5. 83-Lynton Jeffrey[2]

6. 3-Tim Kaeding[14]

7. 14-Brooke Tatnell[18]

8. 11X-Gregg Bakker[8]

9. 41S-Dominic Scelzi[17]

10. 09-Matt Juhl[4]

11. ACE-Dusty Zomer[6]

12. 44S-Trey Starks[15]

13. 4J-Lee Grosz[21]

14. 82-Jason Martin[19]

15. 88-Kyle Offill[16]

16. 14R-Jody Rosenboom[20]

17. 4-Cody Hansen[11]

18. 33-James Broty[24]

19. 44-Chris Martin[23]

20. 35L-Cody Ledger[22]

21. 40-Clint Garner[12]

22. 83M-Justin Henderson[9]

23. 27-Carson McCarl[1]

24. 35-Skylar Prochaska[13]

IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 7L-Jesse Lindberg[6]

2. 10-Lincoln Dravis[2]

3. 14-Nick Barger[5]

4. 24T-Chris Thram[9]

5. 05-Tim Ottenbacher[4]

6. 7-Johnny Sullivan[3]

7. 98-Nate Barger[7]

8. 35-Mike Stegenga[1]

9. 7JL-Jared Jansen[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 7C-Toby Chapman[1]

2. 33-Trevor Smith[3]

3. 5-Stu Snyder[8]

4. 4X-Jason Danley[5]

5. 8-Micah Slendy[4]

6. 27CC-Chayden Carpenter[2]

7. 32X-Darin Spielman[6]

8. 99-Tony Drueke[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 91-Adam Gullion[3]

2. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[5]

3. 69-Mike Moore[7]

4. 24-Chris Graf[6]

5. 45-Monty Ferriera[8]

6. 7X-Shane Fick[4]

7. 20-Brandt Obanion[1]

8. (DQ) 22W-Aaron Werner[2]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 20P-Shon Pointer[4]

2. 3TJ-Joel Thorpe[1]

3. 05X-Brandon Allen[5]

4. 12L-John Lambertz[7]

5. 32-Trefer Waller[8]

6. 12N-Neil Nickolite[3]

7. 6B-Bayley Ballenger[6]

8. 1S-Ryan Voss[2]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 45-Monty Ferriera[3]

2. 05-Tim Ottenbacher[1]

3. 8-Micah Slendy[2]

4. 12N-Neil Nickolite[8]

5. 7-Johnny Sullivan[5]

6. 7JL-Jared Jansen[15]

7. 32X-Darin Spielman[10]

8. 27CC-Chayden Carpenter[6]

9. 22W-Aaron Werner[16]

10. 32-Trefer Waller[4]

11. 6B-Bayley Ballenger[11]

12. 98-Nate Barger[9]

13. 7X-Shane Fick[7]

DNS: 99-Tony Drueke

DNS: 35-Mike Stegenga

DNS: 20-Brandt Obanion

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 91-Adam Gullion[2]

2. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[1]

3. 7C-Toby Chapman[9]

4. 5-Stu Snyder[8]

5. 20P-Shon Pointer[6]

6. 24-Chris Graf[15]

7. 12N-Neil Nickolite[20]

8. 4X-Jason Danley[14]

9. 45-Monty Ferriera[17]

10. 14-Nick Barger[3]

11. 3TJ-Joel Thorpe[7]

12. 24T-Chris Thram[13]

13. 12L-John Lambertz[16]

14. 05-Tim Ottenbacher[18]

15. 05X-Brandon Allen[11]

16. 8-Micah Slendy[19]

17. 69-Mike Moore[4]

18. 10-Lincoln Dravis[5]

19. 33-Trevor Smith[10]

20. 7L-Jesse Lindberg[12]