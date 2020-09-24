Doug Lockwood To Assume Co-Ownership of USAC West Coast 360 Series

PETERSEN MEDIA

The USAC West Coast 360 Series is proud to announce that former series Director of Competition, and current Merced Speedway GM, Doug Lockwood has been named the series’ Co-Owner and will oversee race related operations effective immediately.

“The USAC West Coast 360 Series has always been near and dear to me, so to have this opportunity to take on a leadership role is something I am really looking forward to,” Doug Lockwood said. “The series is made up of a lot of great teams and families, and I am excited to get involved again and see how we can evolve non-wing racing in California.”

While Chris Kearns will remain on board with the series as the other Co-Owner, he will focus on the business admin side of things, where Lockwood will overtake race related duties.

Effective immediately as the series gets ready to make it’s return to Placerville Speedway on October 10th, Lockwood will be in charge of hiring a series Race Director, Series Officials, and will be the liaison with USAC West Coast 360 teams.

On race days, Lockwood will also be the series point man for competitors at USAC West Coast 360 events.

ON TAP: The USAC West Coast 360 Series is back in action on October 10th at Placerville Speedway.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with the USAC West Coast 360 Series by ‘Liking’ the series on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/USACwc360, or by clicking over to www.usacracing.com.