Allstar Performance Event List: April 25-27, 2020

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place September 25-27, 2020 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday September 25, 2020

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USA – Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series – Bob Kinser Memorial

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Series – Bob Kinser Memorial

Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – USA – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series

Carolina Speedway – Gastonia, NC – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – POWRi West Midget Car Series

Dodge County Fairgrounds – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association – Fassbender/Schmidt Memorial

Dodge County Fairgrounds – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association – Fassbender/Schmidt Memorial

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – USAC National Midget Car Championship

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship

I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI – USA – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series / Great Lakes Traditional Sprints

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Non-Wing Champ Sprints – Winter Nationals

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Winter Nationals

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series

Mercer Raceway – Mercer, PA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Mercer Raceway – Mercer, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Speed Tour Sprintcars – Tom Elliott Sportsman Classic

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – SLC Midgets

Sabine Motor Speedway – Many, LA – USA – Southern United Sprints

Summit Raceway – Elko, NV – USA – Northern Nevada Winged Sprint Cars

US 36 Raceway – Cameron, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – USA – World of Outlaws

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Saturday September 26, 2020

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Sprint Invaders Association – Fall Haul

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – USA – Bay Cities Racing Association

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints

Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – Sprint Cars of New England

Bethany Speedway – Bethany, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – USA – USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series

Cherokee Speedway – Gaffney, SC – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Coos Bay Speedway – Coos Bay, OR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Battle at the Bay

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints – Season Championship

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series – Non-Wing

El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO – USA – ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO – USA – POWRi Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Wigned 305 Sprint Cars

Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, QLD – AU – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

I-44 Riverside Speedway – Oklahoma City, OK – USA – POWRi West Midget Car Series – Car-State Open Wheel Nationals

I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI – USA – Great Lakes Super Sprints

Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA – USA – Kings of Thunder Sprint Car Series

Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA – USA – Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – USAC National Midget Car Championship

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship

Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Laurens County Speedway – Laurens, SC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Non-Wing Champ Sprints – Winter Nationals

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Winter Nationals

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Allegheny Sprint Tour

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – World of Outlaws – Commonwealth Clash

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – USA – Focus Midgets – Kenny Takeuchi Tribute / Harvest Classic

Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – USA – Supermodifieds – Kenny Takeuchi Tribute / Harvest Classic

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Speed Tour Sprintcars – Pink Lady Classic

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – SLC Midgets

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Adobe Cup

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association – Wisconsin Sprint Car Championships

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association – Wisconsin Sprint Car Championships

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars – Wisconsin Sprint Car Championships

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association – Fall Nationals

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Fall Nationals

Rumtown Speedway – Wentworth, NH – USA – Wingless Auto Club

Salina Highbanks Speedway – Salina, OK – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series

Sanida Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Jim Nace Memorial National Open

Showtime Speedway – Pinellas Park, FL – USA – Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Summit Raceway – Elko, NV – USA – Northern Nevada Winged Sprint Cars

Sycamore Speedway – Sycamore, IL – USA – Badger Midget Auto Racing Association

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – Valley POWRi Midgets

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – Valley POWRi Sprint Cars

Wakeeney Speedway – Wakeeney, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series

Sunday September 27, 2020

Wakeeney Speedway – Wakeeney, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series