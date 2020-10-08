LOCKWOOD TO MANAGE USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET & 360 SPRINT SERIES

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (October 7, 2020)………Doug Lockwood has assumed a new role with the United States Auto Club to manage and oversee race related operations, planning and scheduling of events for both the USAC Western States Midget and West Coast Sprint Car divisions.

Lockwood will begin work in this position, effective immediately, in time for the October 10 doubleheader featuring both series at California’s Placerville Speedway.

“I am just looking forward to working with the USAC west coast family again,” Lockwood stated. “I have to thank Levi Jones and Chris Kearns for the opportunity. We are going to continue to build it up and make this a place where racers want to race with us and have fun doing it.”

Lockwood has previously served as a Director of Competition with USAC’s Western series and is the current general manager of Merced (Calif.) Speedway.

Chris Kearns, who has formerly been in the role of overseeing USAC Western Series operations, will take on a larger role with USAC sanctioning in its Rally, Off-Road and Karting series.