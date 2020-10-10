Henry Wins Opening Night Feature of the Jim Ford Classic

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (October 9, 2020) – Forced to chase race-long leader and polesitter, Ian Madsen, for the first 26 circuits, it was a true test of patience and persistence for Republic, Ohio’s Cap Henry on Friday evening at Fremont Speedway, and with a little help from slower traffic, the now three-time Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 main event winner in 2020 was able to sneak by the Baughman-Reutzel Motorsports entry and score the Jim and Joanne Ford Classic Opener at the “Track That Action Built” for a $5,000 payday.

“This has been a real good year for us,” Cap Henry explained in Fremont Speedway victory lane, driver of the Lane Racing/Beer Barrel Bourbon/No. 4 sprint car. “My guys keep working on this thing and they keep making it better and better. This thing was a little bit of a handful at times, but I was confident in my team’s decision making. I’m just so proud of this whole race team. Nobody ever gives up. We can say we won another one at Fremont.”

Although a bridesmaid for over half of the non-stop, 35-lap program, Henry, who started third on the feature grid, was in a position to pounce the entire distance, never allowing Madsen to stretch his legs on Fremont’s slick, yet tricky surface. By lap 12, Madsen found himself amongst a gaggle of slower cars, ultimately giving Henry an opportunity to show his nose on lap 14. Despite missing the opportunity to overtake, Henry kept his focus, continuing on without allowing more than one lapped car to separate himself from the leader for the next 14 circuits.

Seemingly in control, Madsen’s reign at the top of the leaderboard would falter on lap 27, as a slower car would hold up the familiar No. 17 allowing Henry to capitalize. With the aforementioned lapped car forcing Madsen to enter turn one off of his preferred line at the bottom of the speedway, the door was open for Henry, eventually driving underneath Madsen before winning a drag race at the exit of turn two.

Forced to settle for fourth at the final checkers, Madsen would also get overtaken by Cole Duncan and Cory Eliason, who battled for much of the 35-lap contest, exchanging third and fourth on six occasions before settling into second and third, respectively. Shane Stewart, who started fourth, would cross the line fifth.

“As soon as we got into traffic, I knew I was going to have to search around to see what we could find to be better than Ian (Madsen),” Henry continued. “Turn two kind made the difference for us tonight. Ian was pretty committed to what he had to do and we were able to get down and get a run.”

Although earning a podium finish, Rudeen Racing’s Cory Eliason still trails Aaron Reutzel, who finished eighth during the Jim and Joanne Ford Classic Opener, by 64 markers entering the season finale on Saturday. Considering Reutzel still has feature provisionals available, the championship is all but settled.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions

Fremont Speedway

Fremont, Ohio

Friday October 9, 2020

Lincoln Electirc Qualifying

1. 11N-Christopher Bell, 14.584[4]

2. 22C-Cole Duncan, 14.620[27]

3. 5-Byron Reed, 14.738[6]

4. 07-Bill Balog, 14.742[7]

5. 17-Ian Madsen, 14.781[35]

6. 5R-Ryan Ruhl, 14.787[1]

7. 26-Cory Eliason, 14.806[19]

8. 8M-TJ Michael, 14.854[5]

9. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 14.860[15]

10. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 14.860[33]

11. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 14.921[25]

12. 09-Craig Mintz, 14.955[28]

13. 4-Cap Henry, 14.982[23]

14. W20-Greg Wilson, 14.993[14]

15. 15K-Chad Kemenah, 15.003[9]

16. 70-Cale Thomas, 15.011[26]

17. 23-Cole Macedo, 15.047[2]

18. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 15.085[18]

19. 14W-Chad Wilson, 15.118[21]

20. 3C-Cale Conley, 15.125[10]

21. 13-Paul McMahan, 15.166[11]

22. 1-Nate Dussel, 15.168[44]

23. 16-DJ Foos, 15.187[43]

24. 28-Tim Shaffer, 15.191[8]

25. 71-Shane Stewart, 15.242[41]

26. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 15.270[37]

27. 9Z-Duane Zablocki, 15.317[45]

28. 15-Mitch Harble, 15.328[13]

29. 11-Zeb Wise, 15.342[12]

30. 2L-Landon Lalonde, 15.359[31]

31. 81-Lee Jacobs, 15.425[22]

32. 33W-Caleb Griffith, 15.435[3]

33. 77I-John Ivy, 15.438[17]

34. 5T-Travis Philo, 15.490[39]

35. 22B-Ryan Broughton, 15.516[36]

36. 99-Skylar Gee, 15.633[38]

37. 47-Todd King, 15.646[29]

38. 19-Paige Polyak, 15.701[42]

39. 27Z-Zane Devault, 15.732[30]

40. 28M-Connor Morrell, 15.808[40]

41. 5QB-Quentin Blonde, 15.970[16]

42. 21J-Jeffrey Neubert, 16.083[24]

43. 4T-Josh Turner, 16.359[32]

44. 55M-McKenna Haase, 30.948[34]

45. 3-Jac Haudenschild, 59.999[20]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 71H-Max Stambaugh[2]

2. 71-Shane Stewart[1]

3. 09-Craig Mintz[4]

4. 3C-Cale Conley[3]

5. 5R-Ryan Ruhl[6]

6. 5-Byron Reed[5]

Ford Performance Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5R-Ryan Ruhl[1]

2. 5-Byron Reed[3]

3. 8M-TJ Michael[5]

4. 33W-Caleb Griffith[9]

5. 07-Bill Balog[2]

6. 11N-Christopher Bell[4]

7. 15K-Chad Kemenah[6]

8. 23-Cole Macedo[7]

9. 28-Tim Shaffer[8]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 3C-Cale Conley[1]

2. 3J-Trey Jacobs[2]

3. 71H-Max Stambaugh[4]

4. W20-Greg Wilson[3]

5. 13-Paul McMahan[5]

6. 77I-John Ivy[8]

7. 15-Mitch Harble[6]

8. 5QB-Quentin Blonde[9]

9. 11-Zeb Wise[7]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Cap Henry[1]

2. 26-Cory Eliason[3]

3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[2]

4. 22C-Cole Duncan[4]

5. 81-Lee Jacobs[7]

6. 70-Cale Thomas[5]

7. 14W-Chad Wilson[6]

8. 3-Jac Haudenschild[9]

9. 21J-Jeffrey Neubert[8]

Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 09-Craig Mintz[2]

2. 17-Ian Madsen[4]

3. 87-Aaron Reutzel[3]

4. 22B-Ryan Broughton[5]

5. 2L-Landon Lalonde[1]

6. 47-Todd King[6]

7. 27Z-Zane Devault[7]

8. 4T-Josh Turner[8]

9. 55M-McKenna Haase[9]

Kistler Racing Products Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 71-Shane Stewart[2]

2. 1-Nate Dussel[4]

3. 35-Stuart Brubaker[1]

4. 16-DJ Foos[3]

5. 99-Skylar Gee[7]

6. 5T-Travis Philo[6]

7. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[5]

8. 19-Paige Polyak[8]

9. 28M-Connor Morrell[9]

Kears Speed Shop Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 17-Ian Madsen[1]

2. 4-Cap Henry[4]

3. 26-Cory Eliason[2]

4. 22C-Cole Duncan[6]

5. 1-Nate Dussel[5]

6. 8M-TJ Michael[3]

Computer Man Inc C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 23-Cole Macedo[1]

2. 3-Jac Haudenschild[5]

3. 5QB-Quentin Blonde[3]

4. 11-Zeb Wise[7]

5. 4T-Josh Turner[4]

6. 28M-Connor Morrell[8]

7. 55M-McKenna Haase[10]

8. 21J-Jeffrey Neubert[9]

9. 28-Tim Shaffer[6]

DNS: 19-Paige Polyak

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 11N-Christopher Bell[1]

2. 13-Paul McMahan[3]

3. 81-Lee Jacobs[5]

4. 99-Skylar Gee[6]

5. 77I-John Ivy[8]

6. 23-Cole Macedo[16]

7. 70-Cale Thomas[7]

8. 14W-Chad Wilson[12]

9. 5T-Travis Philo[9]

10. 15-Mitch Harble[14]

11. 27Z-Zane Devault[15]

12. 47-Todd King[10]

13. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[13]

14. 2L-Landon Lalonde[4]

15. 3-Jac Haudenschild[17]

DNS: 07-Bill Balog

DNS: 15K-Chad Kemenah

Ollies Bargain Outlet A-Main (35 Laps)

1. 4-Cap Henry[3]

2. 22C-Cole Duncan[7]

3. 26-Cory Eliason[5]

4. 17-Ian Madsen[1]

5. 71-Shane Stewart[4]

6. 09-Craig Mintz[6]

7. 71H-Max Stambaugh[2]

8. 87-Aaron Reutzel[14]

9. 3C-Cale Conley[8]

10. 1-Nate Dussel[9]

11. 11N-Christopher Bell[21]

12. 8M-TJ Michael[11]

13. 3J-Trey Jacobs[13]

14. W20-Greg Wilson[17]

15. 99-Skylar Gee[24]

16. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[15]

17. 16-DJ Foos[18]

18. 13-Paul McMahan[22]

19. 70-Cale Thomas[26]

20. 35-Stuart Brubaker[16]

21. 81-Lee Jacobs[23]

22. 5-Byron Reed[12]

23. 11-Zeb Wise[25]

24. 22B-Ryan Broughton[20]

25. 5R-Ryan Ruhl[10]

26. 33W-Caleb Griffith[19]

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

Qualifying

1.97-Kyle Peters, 14.068

2.1W-Paul Weaver, 14.350

3.21x-Dustin Stroup, 14.373

4.26-Jamie Miller, 14.410

5.X-Mike Keegan, 14.416

6.1H-Zeth Sabo, 14.463

7.21-Larry Kingseed JR, 14.468

8.12-Kyle Capodice, 14.637

9.5-Kody Brewer, 14.698

10.11G-Luke Griffith, 14.750

11.19R-Steve Rando, 14.805

12.5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 14.831

13.36-Seth Schneider, 14.868

14.Z10-Brandon Moore, 14.875

15.12F-Matt Foos, 14.896

16.3X-Brandon Riehl, 14.913

17.75-Jerry Dahms, 14.930

18.51-Garrett Craine, 14.947

19.47-Matt Lucius, 14.955

20.29-Rich Farmer, 14.998

21.77I-Kelsey Ivy, 15.008

22.3F-Wade Fraley, 15.158

23.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 15.205

24.61-Tyler Shullick, 15.231

25.9-Logan Riehl, 15.334

26.3V-Chris Verda, 15.367

27.13-Jeremy Duposki, 15.667

28.6-Jimmie Ward, 15.845

29.77X-Jamin Kindred, 99.999;

Heat Race #1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[4]

2. 12-Kyle Capodice[1]

3. 3V-Chris Verda[8]

4. 11G-Luke Griffith[5]

5. 1H-Zeth Sabo[3]

6. 3X-Brandon Riehl[6]

7. 47-Matt Lucius[7]

8. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[2]

Heat Race #2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 21x-Dustin Stroup[3]

2. 97-Kyle Peters[4]

3. 75-Jerry Dahms[2]

4. 61-Tyler Shullick[7]

5. 3F-Wade Fraley[6]

6. 51-Garrett Craine[1]

7. 77I-Kelsey Ivy[5]

Heat Race #3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 36-Seth Schneider[1]

2. 19R-Steve Rando[3]

3. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[2]

4. Z10-Brandon Moore[5]

5. 5-Kody Brewer[4]

6. 29-Rich Farmer[6]

7. 13-Jeremy Duposki[7]

Heat Race #4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[4]

2. 12F-Matt Foos[2]

3. X-Mike Keegan[3]

4. 9-Logan Riehl[5]

5. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1]

6. 6-Jimmie Ward[6]

7. 77X-Jamin Kindred[7]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 1H-Zeth Sabo[1]

2. 5-Kody Brewer[3]

3. 3F-Wade Fraley[2]

4. X15-Kasey Ziebold[4]

5. 3X-Brandon Riehl[5]

6. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[13]

7. 29-Rich Farmer[7]

8. 77I-Kelsey Ivy[10]

9. 47-Matt Lucius[9]

10. 13-Jeremy Duposki[11]

11. 51-Garrett Craine[6]

12. 77X-Jamin Kindred[12]

13. 6-Jimmie Ward[8]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 12F-Matt Foos[4]

2. 1W-Paul Weaver[7]

3. 19R-Steve Rando[9]

4. X-Mike Keegan[1]

5. 21x-Dustin Stroup[2]

6. 61-Tyler Shullick[14]

7. 97-Kyle Peters[3]

8. 12-Kyle Capodice[5]

9. 1H-Zeth Sabo[17]

10. 36-Seth Schneider[6]

11. 11G-Luke Griffith[8]

12. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[13]

13. 26-Jamie Miller[10]

14. 3V-Chris Verda[11]

15. Z10-Brandon Moore[15]

16. 75-Jerry Dahms[12]

17. 9-Logan Riehl[16]

18. X15-Kasey Ziebold[20]

19. 5-Kody Brewer[18]

20. 3F-Wade Fraley[19]