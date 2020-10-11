Kyle Jones Wins 2020 ASCS Elite Non-Wing Finale At Big O Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

ENNIS, Texas (October 10, 2020) – Taking the win in the final round of the 2020 season with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating, Kyle Jones was unstoppable at Big O Speedway on Saturday night.

The quickest out of the 20-car field in Qualifying, Jones did not stop there. Adding a Heat Race win to the evening, the driver of the No. 04 went on to lead 17 of the night’s 20 lap A-Feature. Winning by 0.679-seconds over Justin Zimmerman, the runner-up performance by Zimmerman secured the 2020 Championship for the Athens, Texas shoe.

Keith Martin crossed third with Mason Smith and Stephen Smith completing the top five.

Ryan Hall crossed sixth with Ryan Padgett moving to seventh from 11th. Taylor Cade, from 14th, made it to eighth with Scott Evans and Dalton Stevens completing the top ten.

The 2021 season is in the works with updates coming soon.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

Big O Speedway

Ennis, Texas

Saturday, October 10, 2020

Top Choice Masonry Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 04-Kyle Jones, 14.268[17]

2. #1-Justin Zimmerman, 14.456[7]

3. 118-Scott Evans, 14.522[1]

4. 79-Ryan Hall, 14.532[16]

5. 99X-Dalton Stevens, 14.532[6]

6. 79X-Keith Martin, 14.703[5]

7. 15-Jeremy Jonas, 14.739[13]

8. 10-Bryan Debrick, 14.811[8]

9. 31-Mason Smith, 14.915[14]

10. 1-Paul White, 15.226[4]

11. 33-Mike Merrell, 15.401[11]

12. 3S-Stephen Smith, 15.668[3]

13. 52-JD Fry, 15.727[9]

14. 21K-Kevin Hinkle, 16.050[18]

15. 10K-Joseph Kasper, 16.148[19]

16. 114-Todd Lovett, 16.221[15]

17. 9TX-Brad Wesp, 16.598[10]

18. T1-taylor cade[12]

19. 43-Ryan Padgett[2]

20. 48-Chris Williams[20]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 04-Kyle Jones[4]

2. 79-Ryan Hall[3]

3. 1-Paul White[1]

4. 99X-Dalton Stevens[2]

5. 43-Ryan Padgett[7]

6. 52-JD Fry[5]

7. 114-Todd Lovett[6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. #1-Justin Zimmerman[4]

2. 79X-Keith Martin[3]

3. 10-Bryan Debrick[2]

4. 9TX-Brad Wesp[6]

5. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[5]

6. 33-Mike Merrell[1]

DNS: 48-Chris Williams

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 31-Mason Smith[2]

2. 118-Scott Evans[4]

3. 3S-Stephen Smith[1]

4. 15-Jeremy Jonas[3]

5. T1-taylor cade[6]

6. 10K-Joseph Kasper[5]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 04-Kyle Jones[1]

2. #1-Justin Zimmerman[2]

3. 79X-Keith Martin[5]

4. 31-Mason Smith[7]

5. 3S-Stephen Smith[9]

6. 79-Ryan Hall[4]

7. 43-Ryan Padgett[11]

8. T1-taylor cade[14]

9. 118-Scott Evans[3]

10. 99X-Dalton Stevens[12]

11. 1-Paul White[8]

12. 15-Jeremy Jonas[13]

13. 10-Bryan Debrick[6]

14. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[15]

15. 9TX-Brad Wesp[10]

16. 52-JD Fry[16]

17. 10K-Joseph Kasper[17]

18. 114-Todd Lovett[19]

19. 33-Mike Merrell[18]

DNS: 48-Chris Williams