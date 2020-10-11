Ryan Timmons Adds Placerville to Win List

From Lance Jennings

PLACERVILLE, CA (October 10, 2020) — Charging from sixth, fast qualifier Ryan Timmons (Pleasant Hill, CA) topped the non-point USAC West Coast Sprint Car debut at Placerville Speedway. Racing the family owned #29T Timmons Auto Truck & Repair / Evergood Fine Foods CS9, Timmons took advantage of a “Wild” Billy Aton bobble to lead the final twelve laps of the “Prospector Pandemonium.” Ryan earned his third career series win over Jake Morgan, Aton, Kaleb Montgomery, and Oregon’s Rob Lindsey.

Earlier in the night, Timmons was the Woodland Auto Display Fast Qualifier and set a new track record with a time of 12.243 over the 12-car roster. The former rookie of the year placed fifth in his heat race and claimed the Rod End Supply Hard Charger Award / Best Passing Job honors.

The 10-lap heat race victories were claimed by Lindsey (Extreme Mufflers / Competition Suspension Incorporated First Heat), and Tanner Boul (Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars / Ultra Shield Race Products Second Heat). Lindsey qualified ninth overall while Boul was tenth quick and finished sixth in the main event.

Next Saturday, October 17th, the traditional 360 sprint cars will invade Petaluma Speedway for a special non-points event. The USAC Western States and BCRA Midgets will join the action packed card that will be broadcast live at floracing.com.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Chris Kearns Presents, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on westcoastsprintcars.com and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SERIES SPECIAL EVENT RACE RESULTS: October 10, 2020 – Placerville Speedway – Placerville, California – “Prospector Pandemonium”

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Ryan Timmons, 29T, Timmons-12.243 (New Track Record); 2. Tony Gualda, 73T, Ford-12.424; 3. Jake Morgan, 45, Morgan-12.438; 4. Kaleb Montgomery, 8, Richardson-12.483; 5. Shane Hopkins, 51, Sperry-12.500; 6. Michael Sellers, 15, Sellers-12.583; 7. Billy Aton, 26, Aton-12.585; 8. Daniel Whitley, 32, Johnson-12.636; 9. Rob Lindsey, 23, R&R-12.848; 10. Tanner Boul, 99T, Boul-12.898; 11. Austin Ervine, 21, AJ-12.938; 12. Chad Lindsey, 48, R&R-13.561.

EXTREME MUFFLERS / COMPETITION SUSPENSION INCORPRATED FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. R.Lindsey, 2. Aton, 3. Hopkins, 4. Morgan, 5. Timmons, 6. Ervine. NT.

SWAY-A-WAY TORSION BARS / ULTRA SHIELD RACE PRODUCTS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Boul, 2. Gualda, 3. Whitley, 4. C.Lindsey, 5. Montgomery, 6. Sellers. NT.

FEATURE: (30 laps, with starting positions) 1. Ryan Timmons (6), 2. Jake Morgan (4), 3. Billy Aton (1), 4. Kaleb Montgomery (9), 5. Rob Lindsey (7), 6. Tanner Boul (8), 7. Daniel Whitley (10), 8. Shane Hopkins (3), 9. Michael Sellers (2), 10. Austin Ervine (11), 11. Chad Lindsey (12), 12. Tony Gualda (5). NT

—————————-

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-4 Sellers, Laps 5-17 Aton, Laps 18-30 Timmons.

ROD END SUPPLY HARD CHARGER: Ryan Timmons (6th to 1st)

NEXT USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SPECIAL EVENT: October 17 – Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, California