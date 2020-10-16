Brian Brown Eager to Race Close to Home This Weekend With World of Outlaws

Inside Line Promotions

PORT ROYAL, Pa. (Oct. 16, 2020) – Brian Brown is racing close to home this weekend during a World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series doubleheader.

Brown recently wrapped up a six-week visit to Central Pennsylvania by gaining eight positions in the Nittany Showdown main event last Saturday at Port Royal Speedway. It was tied for the most cars passed.

Oct. 9 – Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pa. – Qualifying: 7; Heat race: 5 (4); Feature: 18 (17).

“We started off well,” Brown said. “We hot lapped at the top of the board. We were off a little in qualifying and didn’t get a good start in the heat. We fell back a bit, but locked in. In the feature I don’t feel like we were bad. We got lapped early and then we were trapped. We couldn’t advance anymore positions even if we were fast enough to do it. You don’t want to be the guy trying to drive by people racing for the win and potentially wreck someone, but I feel like we got some good notes for Saturday.”

Oct. 10 – Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pa. – Qualifying: 11; Heat race: 7 (6); B Main: 4 (8); Feature: 16 (24).

“We didn’t qualify as well or finish as good in in the heat race, but we felt really good in the B Main,” Brown said. “Then we went from 24 th to 16th in the feature. It doesn’t sound like a great performance, but we were better than we had been. It’s been a bit of a struggle, but I feel like we’re making gains. It will be helpful that we got back to our shop this week so we can fine-tune some stuff we couldn’t do on the road.”

UP NEXT – Friday at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., and Saturday at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo., for the Jason Johnson Classic with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

“We won at Lakeside with the Outlaws a couple of years ago and we were in the running for a top five at Lake Ozark last year before we had a DNF,” Brown said. “We’re taking a good package to both tracks. I hope we roll around like I think we can. I don’t think we’re going in there as a favorite, but I think we an upset them if everything goes right for us.”

SEASON STATS –

60 races, 5 wins, 14 top fives, 26 top 10s, 34 top 15s, 44 top 20s

“I’ve taken some rough tumbles over the years,” Brown said. “ButlerBuilt has been along for the ride and has always kept me safe so that’s why we choose ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems.”

"I've taken some rough tumbles over the years," Brown said. "ButlerBuilt has been along for the ride and has always kept me safe so that's why we choose ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems."