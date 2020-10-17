Anthony Nicholson Scores BOSS Victory at Mountain View Speedway

SPRING CITY, TN (October 18, 2020) — Anthony Nicholson from Bartlett, Tennessee won the feature event Saturday with the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series and Southeaster Sprint Car Series at Mountain View Speedway. Nicholson was followed by Issac Chapple, Wesley Smith, Kyle Simon, and Chase Jones over the finish line.

Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series / Southeastern Sprint Car Series

Mountain View Speedway

Spring City, Tennessee

Saturday October 18, 2020

Heat Race #1

1. 52-Issac Chapple

2. 12-Wesley Smith

3. 18A-Jarett Andretti

4. 17GP-Carson Short

5. 44-Michael Fischesser

6. 87-Paul Dues

7. 00-Thomas Meseraull

8. 33-Joe Larkin

Heat Race #2:

1. 16-Anthony Nicholson

2. 11AG-Chase Jones

3. 33M-Matt Westfall

4. 24L-Lee Underwood

5. 12-Robert Ballou

6. 31-Buddy Lowther

7. 22S-Slater Helt

8. 97J-Lance Webb

Heat Race #3:

1. 0-Steve Irwin

2. 23S-Kyle Simon

3. 73-Blake Vermillion

4. 5-Jesse Vermillion

5. 14-Jadon Rogers

6. 11-Ricky Lewis

7. 7D-Donnie Goodwin

8. 1ST-Steve Surniak

Heat Race #4:

1. 19-Steve Drevicki

2. 18-Dallas Hewitt

3. 9N-Luke Hall

4. 6-Mario Clouser

5. 2DI-Dustin Ingle

6. 53-Steve Little

7. 19-Damon Cooley

8. 100-Wade Buttrey

A-Main:

1. 16-Anthony Nicholson

2. 52-Issac Chapple

3. 12-Wesley Smith

4. 23S-Kyle Simon

5. 11AG-Chase Jones

6. 18H-Dallas Hewitt

7. 19-Steve Drevicki

8. 23L-Lee Underwood

9. 6-Mario Clouser

10. 17GP-Carson Short

11. 14-Jadon Rogers

12. 0-Steve Irwin

13. 22S-Slater Helt

14. 2DI-Dustin Ingle

15. 22M-Matt Westfall

16. 11-Ricky Lewis

17. 31-Buddy Lowther

18. 9N-Luke Hall

19. 18A-Jarett Andretti

20. 44-Michael Fischesser

21. 5-Jesse Vermillion

22. 73-Blake Vermillion