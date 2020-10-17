Anthony Nicholson Scores BOSS Victory at Mountain View Speedway

SPRING CITY, TN (October 18, 2020) — Anthony Nicholson from Bartlett, Tennessee won the feature event Saturday with the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series and Southeaster Sprint Car Series at Mountain View Speedway. Nicholson was followed by Issac Chapple, Wesley Smith, Kyle Simon, and Chase Jones over the finish line.
Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series / Southeastern Sprint Car Series
Mountain View Speedway
Spring City, Tennessee
Saturday October 18, 2020
Heat Race #1
1. 52-Issac Chapple
2. 12-Wesley Smith
3. 18A-Jarett Andretti
4. 17GP-Carson Short
5. 44-Michael Fischesser
6. 87-Paul Dues
7. 00-Thomas Meseraull
8. 33-Joe Larkin
Heat Race #2:
1. 16-Anthony Nicholson
2. 11AG-Chase Jones
3. 33M-Matt Westfall
4. 24L-Lee Underwood
5. 12-Robert Ballou
6. 31-Buddy Lowther
7. 22S-Slater Helt
8. 97J-Lance Webb
Heat Race #3:
1. 0-Steve Irwin
2. 23S-Kyle Simon
3. 73-Blake Vermillion
4. 5-Jesse Vermillion
5. 14-Jadon Rogers
6. 11-Ricky Lewis
7. 7D-Donnie Goodwin
8. 1ST-Steve Surniak
Heat Race #4:
1. 19-Steve Drevicki
2. 18-Dallas Hewitt
3. 9N-Luke Hall
4. 6-Mario Clouser
5. 2DI-Dustin Ingle
6. 53-Steve Little
7. 19-Damon Cooley
8. 100-Wade Buttrey
A-Main:
1. 16-Anthony Nicholson
2. 52-Issac Chapple
3. 12-Wesley Smith
4. 23S-Kyle Simon
5. 11AG-Chase Jones
6. 18H-Dallas Hewitt
7. 19-Steve Drevicki
8. 23L-Lee Underwood
9. 6-Mario Clouser
10. 17GP-Carson Short
11. 14-Jadon Rogers
12. 0-Steve Irwin
13. 22S-Slater Helt
14. 2DI-Dustin Ingle
15. 22M-Matt Westfall
16. 11-Ricky Lewis
17. 31-Buddy Lowther
18. 9N-Luke Hall
19. 18A-Jarett Andretti
20. 44-Michael Fischesser
21. 5-Jesse Vermillion
22. 73-Blake Vermillion